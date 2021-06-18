A feast for the senses - Chef José Avillez dishes Christian Dior

A collaboration with renowned Portuguese chef José Avillez and Maison Christian Dior has resulted in a feast for the senses. Striving to create this multi-sensory experience, Avillez has created several dishes which have taken influence from the most popular fragrances sold in the region by Christian Dior.

This smoked and floral tasting Prawn Tartare recipe was inspired by Dior's 'Oud Ispahan' fragrance. Avillez tells Euronews that one of his favourite parts of his work is to create new things. He explained that we have five basic tastes: salt, sweet, bitter, sour, and umami, but by utilising scents, we can unlock new flavours.

Chef Avillez is not only an ambassador for the popularity of Portuguese cuisine worldwide, but he is also an advocate of Portuguese products. For this dish, Avillez has used prawns from the Algarve. He explained that having access to Portuguese products around the world helps when delivering an authentic Portuguese meal, regardless of the location.

Chef José Avillez is a successful restaurateur with twenty eateries under his belt. These Include the two Michelin Starred Belcanto in Lisbon and his first international and the newest addition in Dubai, Tasca.

Recipe

Ingredients

200g Algarve coastal prawns

3 Avocados

Rosewater

Lychee

lemons/lemon juice

Method:

Prepare the avocado sauce using a blender. Add lychee, rose, lemon and avocados.

Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking adding more salt and lemon juice. If the sauce is too thick for your taste, you can add a couple of teaspoons of water to adjust consistency as needed.

Clean the prawns by removing the heads, shells and veins. Next, rinse the shrimp, pat dry, and coarsely chop—season to taste with salt and pepper.

Place a metal ring onto a plate. Then fill with the tartare, press down firmly, then remove the ring. Repeat the procedure with the remaining tartare.

Peel and dice the avocado. To achieve a smoky aroma, grill the avocado until slightly burnt.

Position the avocado on top of the tartare.

To complete, pour the avocado sauce around the tartare and enjoy.