Just off the Venezuelan coast, the dreamy island of Curaçao is welcoming digital nomads to work on the Caribbean island for a minimum period of six months.

Picture this: pink flamingos strolling along the beach, while you’re having a Zoom meeting with your team on the other side of the globe. Sounds tempting, doesn’t it?

It is now possible for non-residents to use the Dutch Caribbean island as their remote office. The authorities ensure that visitors will “be able to come and go as they please” and “won’t be subject to local income taxes”.

Far-reaching 4G connectivity also means there’s no excuse to not send that report on time.

What does it take to work from Curacao?

No need to worry about the language here, as long as you speak English, Spanish, Dutch or Papiamentu.

The government requires incoming workers to fill out a digital application form, as well as proof they can actually work from remote or have enough financial resources to survive.

There is also an insurance fee of €248 and you’ll have to provide proof of a return flight and a negative COVID-19 test done within 72 hours from departure.

You can find all the requirements for application at this address.

Willemstad, Curaçao Lakeisha Bennett

For Dutch and US passports holders, access to Curaçao is already granted as a tourist - but applicants from all countries are eligible.

What you can do in your free time

Did you know that Curaçao island used to be a hideout for pirates? The old wooden huts have since been replaced with picturesque multi-coloured buildings.

Legend says that a former governor of the island suffered from terrible headaches from the dazzling white paint that was used to cover the houses.

He ordered all the houses to be painted in bright colours to solve the problem, and locals have kept the tradition. You can admire the unique architecture in the Punda district, in Willemstad which is on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The temperature averages 28 Celsius degrees all year long, allowing you to stick your toes in the sea on Curaçao’s white powdery sandy beaches.

You can relax at Kenepa Beach or swim in the crystal clear turquoise blue waters of Cas Abao, a shoreline hemmed by magnificent cacti.

If you prefer swimming with sea turtles around a multitude of tropical fish, it’s Grandi Beach you need to reach for.

But seafront activities are not the only options you can have on the 60 kilometre-long island.

The island bears the same name as the world famous alcoholic drink, Blue Curacao. This liquor is made from oranges at the Landhuis Chobolobo distillery and also exists in many other colours.

Make sure to visit the floating market, particularly postcard-like with its bright boats that carry all kinds of goods, and don’t miss its festive carnival.

Is it safe to travel now?

All tourist facilities follow “A Dushi Stay, the Healthy Way” guidelines to ensure the safety of all. To keep up to date with the latest news, an app is available.

Face masks are required indoors, or when a two-metre security distance is not possible.

The whole island is under a curfew from 7.00 PM until 4.30 AM under current legislation - you can find all the government’s recommendations here.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have only been 104 deaths in Curaçao, for 12, 119 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Lately, Curaçao has topped the list of the number of people vaccinated in mid-April, with 13.44 per 100 inhabitants.