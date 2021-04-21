The world's best mountainside retreats for people who live on the edge

Woodland and mountainside cabins have always had a certain charm and after a year of COVID-19 restrictions these isolated spots have never been more pertinent.

Whether you’re longing to mingle in the city or actually quite enjoying the quiet quarantine lifestyle - but wishing it was taking place in a better location - these cabins are a must visit for some rest and relaxation.

1 - Rifugio Lagazuoi, Italy

The highest sauna in the alps, the beautiful cabin Rifugio Lagazuoi is located on Mount Lagazuoi and overlooks the Falzarego Pass. At 2752m altitude, it’s said to have the most stunning views in the area.

2 - Takasugi-an, Japan

“A tea house too high”, or Takasugi-an in Japanese, was designed by architect Terunobu Fujimori and can be found among the luscious chestnut trees of Chino, Nagano Prefecture. The treetop structure is perfect for a tea break, but hold onto your cup as it was voted one of the top 10 most precarious buildings by Time magazine.

3 - Thuringia, Germany

This house is located in the heavily forested and mountainous Thuringia region of Germany. The region is known for its four ancient cities and the UNESCO heritage site of Wartburg Castle.

4 - Sky Den, UK

Sky Den on Kielder, in the north east of England, was featured on the TV show Amazing Spaces. The innovative design features a bedroom ceiling which opens up so guests can look at the stars.

5 - British Columbia, USA

Located on the Sunshine Coast, British Columbia, this cabin is the epitome of ‘off the beaten track’.

6 - Äscher mountain restaurant, Switzerland

Situated on a 100-metre high, sheer cliff edge the Äscher mountain restaurant is the perfect pit stop for intrepid hikers. Located in Switzerland, it is famous for being part of a 7km hike through the Alps which passes by the stunning Lake Seealpsee.

7 - Bohemian Switzerland, Czech Republic

This cabin in Bohemian Switzerland National Park is perfect for an isolated get away - if you can access it. The picturesque northwestern region of the Czech Republic is known for its sandstone formations and ancient rock villages.

8 - TreeHouse Point, USA

This beautiful riverside cabin is situated in the Pacific Northwest of America. 30 minutes from Seattle it is a romantic getaway found in a leafy Washington forest.

9 - Manhausen Island, Denmark

Manhausen Island is situated in a craggy, fir tree-lined landscape off the coast of Norway. Although not technically mountainside, this cabin is perfect for a getaway if you enjoy outdoor pursuits in the fresh Norwegian air.

10 - Alpine Shelter, Slovenia

Designed by OFIS architects this structure is on Mountain Skuta, the highest in the Kamnik Alps. The structure is designed to reflect Slovenia’s architectural heritage and withstand the harsh alpine conditions.