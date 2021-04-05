9 of the coolest remote treehouses to stay in around the world

When it comes to escapism in travel, it’s hard to think of a more magical place to stay than a treehouse in the middle of nowhere. From luxurious secret hideaways to creative architectural wonders, we’ve rounded up nine of the world’s most stunning treehouses for you to indulge your wanderlust.

Floating above a 330-square-kilometre national park: &Beyond Lake Manyara Tree Lodge, Lake Manyara National Park, Tanzania

Soaring high in the boughs of an ancient mahogany forest beside the striking Rift Valley, these exclusive treehouses are ideal for a safari getaway. Keep your eyes open for seasonal pink flamingos on the shores of the soda lake, the herds of elephants the park was originally opened to protect, plus its famous tree-climbing lions!

Get inspired here.

In the heart of the Amazon: Treehouse Lodge, the Amazon Rainforest, Peru

Located where the Yarapa and Cumaceba rivers converge, this collection of 12 treehouses is located so deep in the Peruvian Amazon that it’s only accessible by boat. Each circular home is nestled 10-20 metres high in the jungle canopy, putting you at eye level with mischievous monkeys and exotic birds where there’s no Wi-Fi or mobile phone service to distract you.

Lose yourself via the website.

Accessed by its own airstrip: The Baobab Treehouse, Xigera Safari Lodge, Botswana

Concealed in the remote two-million-hectare Okavango Delta World Heritage Site, a stay at the Xigera Safari Lodge’s Baobab Treehouse takes you far into the African wilderness. A kilometre away from the main lodge, this epic three-storey treehouse is sculpted to resemble a baobab tree and features an open-air bed where you can sleep beneath the canopy of stars.

Tucked away on the edge of the Arctic Circle: Treehotel, Harads, Sweden

Suspended in the towering boughs of a pine tree forest outside a village of just 600 people, Sweden’s Treehotel brings a chic, modern design element to treehouse life. Their unique structures, which range from a mirrored cube to a bird’s nest and a UFO, were designed by leading Scandinavian architects and built to be as sustainable and eco-friendly as possible.

Check out their creations.

Concealed in 25 acres of forest and meadow: Chateaux dans les Arbres, Dordogne, France

For those after a treehouse escape a little closer to home, Chateaux dans les Arbres in France’s Dordogne region oﬀers the chance to stay in your own woodland castle, complete with fairytale turrets and hot tubs. If you can bring yourself to leave your palace hideaway, you’ll find the surrounding countryside ideal for hiking, horse riding and hot air ballooning

Plan your trip.

Secluded in an 840-acre jungle reserve: Canopy Villa, Pacuare Lodge, Costa Rica

This elegantly furnished, thatched-roof treehouse has its own private suspension bridge and viewing platform in the treetops, where you can admire some of Costa Rica’s 850 species of birds and sweeping views of the Pacuare River. Complete with a sundeck, pool and hammock, life in the canopy has never been so luxurious.

Start your journey here.

Hidden in 600 acres of bushland: The Secret Treehouse, Wollemi National Park, Australia

Perched high amongst the gum trees in the heart of the Blue Mountains near Bilpin, the Secret Treehouse is a heavenly getaway for couples. The full length windows oﬀer panoramic views over the nearby Bowen’s Creek Gorge and surrounding rainforest, fully immersing you in the natural environment. The wilderness is yours to explore. For something truly magical, book a twilight glow worm tour.

Fall in love here.

60 kilometres from the nearest city: Hotel Nothofagus, Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve, Chile

Looking exactly like a fairytale come to life, Hotel Nothofagus rises up out of the Patagonian rainforest like a huge baobab tree. Unlike the other entries on this list, here you have a guest room within a larger treehouse structure. With spiralling wooden walkways, flowing waterfalls and floor-to-ceiling windows, the border between inside and outside is blurred to evoke a feeling of otherworldly wonder.

Feel the magic.

Located in a 1,600-acre deer farm: Hapuku Lodge and Tree Houses, Kaikoura, New Zealand

With New Zealand already being one of the most remote countries to fly to from Europe, why not go all the way and head to Hapuku Lodge, where your only neighbours will be herds of grazing deer? Secluded between rugged mountains and the Pacific Ocean, there are plenty of opportunities for mountain biking and surfing as well as whale and dolphin watching.

Stoke your wanderlust on the website.

COVID-19 advice

Please note that there are currently travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Depending on which country you visit, hotels, restaurants and other facilities may be closed. Always check government advice before making any bookings.