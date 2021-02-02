This content is not available in your region

Our round-up of the best photography of Europe in the snow

Cars on the Col du Mollendruz mountain pass after snowfall in the Jura Mountains, Mont-la-Ville, Switzerland
Cars on the Col du Mollendruz mountain pass after snowfall in the Jura Mountains, Mont-la-Ville, Switzerland   -   Copyright  Laurent Gillieron/AP
By Jill Pole
France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Turkey... the list goes on. Few European countries have escaped snowfall this winter.

The white stuff can wreak havoc on work and travel, but it also creates breathtaking views, allowing us to see our cities and towns in a new light.

Sit back and enjoy this collection of images to discover new sights and old favourites transformed by snowfall

A pedestrian crosses Piazza del Duomo, Milan's main city square, after snowfall. ItalyClaudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP Photo
Ski tracks carved in the snow in Val d'Isere, FranceGabriele Facciotti/AP Photo
People play with a Dalmatian dog in the 7th district of Paris, France not far from the Eiffel tower, after snow has covered the groundLewis Joly/AP Photo
A bird flies near Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, historic Orthodox Christian monastery covered with the snow in Kyiv, UkraineEfrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
People walk during heavy snowfall in Rivas-Vaciamadrid, SpainManu Fernandez/AP Photo
A view of the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge over the Bosphorus Strait in IstanbulEmrah Gurel/AP Photo
Skiers ascend the ski slope while artificial snow systems create a fine mist of snow crystals. Brauneck in Bavaria, GermanyTobias Hase/dpa via AP
A skier makes her way through the snow covered landscape during heavy snow fall in the Austrian province of Tyrol, in Seefeld, AustriaMatthias Schrader/AP Photo
Lights blur as cars drive between snow covered trees on a small road in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, GermanyMichael Probst/AP Photo
Cars on the Col du Mollendruz mountain pass after snowfall in the Jura Mountains, Mont-la-Ville, SwitzerlandLaurent Gillieron/AP
Icelandic horses brave a snow storm at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. January 24, 2021Michael Probst/AP Photo
People wearing protective face masks on the snow-covered Lantern Path in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana, SwitzerlandLaurent Gillieron/AP
The Koenigstein castle that was built in the 12th century lies covered in snow above the city of Koenigstein near Frankfurt, GermanyMichael Probst/AP Photo
A car moves through the snow-covered landscape in the Thuringian Forest near Oberhof, GermanyMatthias Schrader/AP Photo
View of the snow-covered Grossmuenster church in Zurich, SwitzerlandEnnio Leanza/AP
A snowman stands outside Buckingham Palace during snowfall in London, UKAlberto Pezzali/AP Photo
A woman pulls an old Christmas tree down a path for feeding to her animals during heavy snowfall, in Valens, SwitzerlandGian Ehrenzeller/AP Photo
Fresh snow covers the roofs of the old town of Kronberg near Frankfurt, GermanyMichael Probst/AP Photo
Snow-covered trees are seen in Kittila, Lapland, FinlandIrene Stachon/Lehtikuva via AP Photo
A horse rears up in the snow at the Elmadag Ski Resort in AnkaraAdem Altan/AFP
A young man slides down a snow-covered street in the Balat District of Istanbul, TurkeyOzan Kose/AFP
A subway train drives along snow-covered trees in Oberursel near Frankfurt, Germany, during snowfallMichael Probst/AP Photo
A tree lies across a small creek after heavy snow falls in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, GermanyMichael Probst/AP Photo

Have you had snow where you are? Did it bring delight or disruption?

Tell us about your experience and share your shots on Instagram using #euronewstravel.