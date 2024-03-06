Want a job for the future? Think cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is proving a worthy contender for those looking to future-proof their careers.

By Aoibhinn Mc Bride

Artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated the headlines, fueling fears of robots taking jobs. But becoming au fait with automation isn’t the only way to guarantee longevity in a tech career.

Cybersecurity is proving a worthy contender for those looking to future-proof their careers.

According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, Europe's cybersecurity market size is estimated to grow by 10.81 per cent by 2029, from $56.96 billion (€52 billion) in 2024 to $95.17 billion (€87 billion).

Additionally, Gartner predicts that end-user spending will grow from $188.1 billion (€172.8 billion) in 2023 to $288.5 billion (€265,1 billion) by 2027, with a CAGR of 11 per cent.

This evolution in the sector can be attributed in part to the increase in cybersecurity attacks, including phishing campaigns. These have mainly targeted Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Additionally, with more companies moving towards digitisation and cloud adoption over traditional data security solutions, many now have more acute cybersecurity needs.

Mind the talent gap

Despite these developments, a talent gap remains and as the need for cybersecurity professionals intensifies, many organisations are now facing hiring pinch points.

The European Union has set its sights on bolstering the cybersecurity sector through the ACTING (advanced European platform and network of cybersecurity training and exercises centres) project. A consortium of 13 EU countries and 28 entities including Fortinet Training Institute, Visionspace Technologies GmbH and Telefónica, will “provide solutions to improve the efficiency of cyber defence training”.

Additionally, the Cybersecurity Skills Academy, introduced by the European Commission in 2023 aims to bridge the current shortfall of between 260,000 and 500,00 skilled cybersecurity professionals, however, it is estimated that 883,000 professionals will be needed going forward.

Addressing professional shortages

“The current shortage in cybersecurity professionals is a complex issue driven by several key factors,” says Jeremy Broome, senior vice president of global talent at Visa.

“As a general trend, talent across the board is choosing to enter the workforce without a traditional four-year degree. While we’re seeing a decrease in degreed cybersecurity talent, the industry is also seeing an increase in cyberattacks.

“As such, it’s critical for organisations to invest in training and development, and work towards increasing diversity within the industry, including shifting our views on what the standard cybersecurity professional’s credentials look like,” he added.

One way Visa is addressing this issue is through its recently launched Payments Learning Program.

It offers training and certification programs to equip workers with the necessary skills to build foundational knowledge of payments cybersecurity. This is done through on-the-job training and apprenticeships.

“Speaking strictly from the payments industry, having a shortage in payments cybersecurity talent to help mitigate and stop these attacks can have several significant consequences for companies including increased vulnerability, slower response time, increased employee workload and burnout, difficulty in keeping up with technological trends, and potential financial loss,” Broome adds.

Looking for your next opportunity in cybersecurity?

