By Euronews

The social media platform's billionaire owner Elon Musk had said the change would give news articles a better look.

X (formerly known as Twitter) has changed how news articles are shared on the social media platform, with the headlines no longer appearing on posts.

Billionaire owner Elon Musk confirmed that he was behind the change in August, stating that it would "greatly improve" the look of news items being shared.

Adverts on the platform, however, appeared to still have headlines.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech advocate, has made big changes to the social media platform since his takeover last year.

He rebranded the platform as X over the summer, replacing the well-known blue bird associated with Twitter.

He also reduced content moderation, replaced the existing Twitter verification system with a paid subscription service, and fired a majority of the platform's staff.

Musk has long been critical of mainstream news organisations, with the Washington Post reporting in August that X had delays on links to some media companies and competing social media platforms.

After taking over Twitter last year, he suspended some prominent journalists' accounts before later reinstating them.

The press contact for the social media site responded with an automatic reply to Euronews' request for comment: "Busy now, please check back later."

The photo shared with the post for the news article still includes a link to the item shared.