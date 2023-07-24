Twitter to change logo from blue bird to 'X', Musk says

By Euronews

Twitter will change its branding from the blue bird to a black and white X, according to a series of tweets from the social media platform's billionaire owner Elon Musk.

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow," Musk tweeted on Sunday, later posting new images of a bird turning into an X logo.

Musk's website X.com now brings users directly to Twitter as well.

"It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression," said Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino, in a statement on her account.

"Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square".

Musk bought Twitter in October last year in a $44 billion deal. His changes have included firing most of the staff and changing Twitter's blue verification to a subscription service.

Twitter is now facing a lawsuit claiming it owes former employees hundreds of millions in severance pay.

Musk has been known for using the letter X in his other companies' branding.

X.com was an online bank he founded in 1999 which later merged with another software company to become PayPal.

Another one of his companies, the Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, is commonly known as SpaceX.

Musk also tweeted in October last year that "buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app".