There’s been a lot of chatter about ChatGPT since Open.ai launched its innovative chatbot in November 2022.

Programmed using an extensive dataset of human language, ChatGPT has the ability to provide well-written and perfectly articulated answers to pretty much any question. It can write poetry, whip up a CV or cover letter and even generate entire news articles in a matter of seconds.

It’s little wonder that the platform has reached 100 million users in just two months, something that took TikTok nine months and Instagram two and a half years to achieve, respectively.

Fear and loathing

While there’s no disputing ChatGPT’s ability to make our lives easier, there’s an underlying fear that an over-reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) will render millions of workers redundant.

Then there’s the more extreme narrative that machine learning is morally corrupt, and engaging in automation is perpetuating the demise of all humanity.

But are there ethical implications when it comes to using AI to generate content? And when it comes to job applications specifically, is it dishonest or simply industrious to rely on ChatGPT to create your CV or cover letter and essentially do all the hard work for you?

Time saver

Instead of looking at ChatGPT as a sum total solution, using it as a supplementary tool that can aid your efforts rather than replace you entirely is the best approach.

After all, ChatGPT retrieves its answers from information that has already been published online, and bases its responses on patterns – rather than facts that have been verified.

This means you’ll always have to check the information you receive is accurate.

From formatting to making sure you’re hitting all the vital touch points surrounding your skills and experience, ChatGPT is ideal for getting started and can provide you with a framework to build on.

It’s also the ideal tool to use to ensure you’re including relevant keywords so your application aligns with the applicant tracking system (ATS) software the majority of companies now have in place.

ATS software sifts through, and filters applications before they ever reach a HR department or hiring manager. Research has shown that 75 per cent of recruiters and 98 per cent of Fortune 500 companies now rely on ATS software to streamline the hiring process.

Face off

It’s also worth bearing in mind that an artificially-generated CV and cover letter is only one piece of the job hunting puzzle. The interview process is where job seekers really need to shine, especially if you work in tech.

According to data compiled by interviewing.io, a technical mock interview platform, tech job applicants now must do 15 per cent better in a technical interview than they did in 2022 in order to get hired.

And when it comes to competency-based face-to-face interviews, your answers will need to be based on your experience and how you used your skillset to overcome challenges, achieve targets or implement new policies.

ChatGPT can help you come up with these answers during your prep, but how you deliver this information based on the questions you’re being asked is all down to you. No amount of AI will ace this aspect.

