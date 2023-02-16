Flexible workplaces are still sought after by employees even as companies try to get people back in the office.

So much has changed over the past three years that it’s almost impossible to remember what work was like before COVID-19.

Early in the pandemic, everything was reactive. Having been flung into a dystopian vortex, employees had to get through their work as best they could, while wondering when things would return to normal.

But today “normal” has a new meaning, and through innovation, modern companies have moved beyond pandemic responsiveness to new and better ways of working.

Here are some of the ways work has changed since the pandemic.

Employees have new priorities

Having had a taste of the better work-life balance that comes with flexible working, 53 per cent of global workers are now more likely to prioritise well-being over work, according to Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index.

Flexibility is also one of the key objectives of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Good Work Framework, which outlines its vision for the future of healthy, resilient and equitable work. The WEF aims to help companies develop strategies to promote good work across all types of employment for the well-being of business and society.

Historically, some businesses have struggled to attract employees because of their geographic location. But remote work has eased that problem, according to the PwC Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey.

The survey found that hybrid workers are most satisfied with their work, with 62 per cent preferring a mix of in-person and remote work. It also confirmed that flexibility is crucial to attracting and retaining talent.

The concept of productivity has shifted

Employees who don’t have to deal with the stress of a commute not only add time to their day but are in a better frame of mind when they start work, and have therefore been found to be more productive.

The key challenges for an organisation with a hybrid workforce are to ensure employees are engaged, avoid burnout and feel like they’re part of the team no matter where they are.

Tools to facilitate collaboration and communication are essential both internally and for interactions with customers.

The way companies communicate with their customers has changed forever, and organisations that redesign conference rooms to embrace the new hybrid reality will enhance the experience of staff and customers alike.

Some organisations fear productivity will suffer when they embrace flexibility. How can they trust the people to do the work and achieve the desired outcomes without micromanaging what they do to get there?

Amy Loomis, Research Vice President at IDC’s The Future of Work, says companies should look at the measurements of success. Instead of focussing solely on tasks to completion, they should consider customer experience and ratings.

Employees want to feel valued

The companies that have embraced tools for collaborative learning and coaching are seeing gains in terms of new business, pipeline creation and increased demand from existing customers.

New technologies, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) also bring opportunities for cost-saving and revenue-generation which contribute to the positive power of hybrid and remote work.

A recent report from McKinsey highlights that the mindsets of European employees have changed since the pandemic began, and companies must continue to deliver on flexibility if they want to retain their most valuable talent.

The report concludes that showing a commitment to employees that’s both “widespread and targeted to individuals” is crucial for companies’ health and future growth.

There’s no one-size-fits-all workplace

Companies wanting to succeed in the new world of work must listen attentively to both employees and customers in order to reap rewards when it comes to lower staff churn and increased customer satisfaction.

