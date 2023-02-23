Susan Wojcicki announced she’s stepping down as CEO of YouTube after nine years on the job.

By Susan Armstrong

First there was Jacinda Ardern, then Nicola Sturgeon, and in recent days, Susan Wojcicki has announced she’ll be stepping down as CEO of YouTube after nine years at the helm of the world’s largest video site and 25 years at Google.

What do all these influential women have in common? Well, aside from the fact they’ve smashed countless glass ceilings and run companies or countries, they’ve also all decided to “break up” with their current careers.

In her resignation speech, Sturgeon said she could no longer give everything of herself to her career; Ardern, in hers, said she no longer had “enough in the tank”.

Wojcicki said she wanted to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects”.

When you look at the data, it’s little wonder. The workplace often isn’t designed for women. And it takes a massive toll – in time, emotional labour, and physical labour – to stay in the workforce, let alone in the C-suite.

As the viral quote goes, “women are expected to work like they don’t have families, and parent like they don’t have jobs”.

“The Great Break-up”

All those pressures have resulted in a major shift in women’s mindsets towards the job market.

“We’re in the midst of a great break-up,” said Rachel Thomas, CEO of LeanIn.Org, a non-profit founded by former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg that promotes gender equality.

“Women are not breaking up with work,” she clarified.

“They’re breaking up with their companies if they’re not delivering the work experience, and some of the cultural elements of work that are critically important to them.

“This could spell disaster for companies because we know women in leadership are already underrepresented, and now they're losing the precious leaders they do have”.

Work culture that doesn’t work for women

Researchers (and, well, most women) say some of the reasons women are leaving jobs include work culture, microaggressions, money, lack of flexibility and diversity, as well as being overworked and under-recognised.

For its 2021 Gender Diversity Index, European Women On Boards (EWOB) reviewed and ranked over 600 listed corporations on a national and European level and found that on average there are 35 per cent of women on corporate boards. That’s far below the European Commission’s objective of 40 per cent, set out 10 years ago. And only 7 per cent of women make it to CEO.

“Women are demanding more from work, and they’re leaving their companies in unprecedented numbers to get it,” concluded McKinsey in its 2022 Women in the Workplace report, conducted in partnership with LeanIn.Org.

“Women are switching jobs at the highest rates we’ve ever seen – and at higher rates than men in leadership”.

Women are switching jobs more than men

About 10.5 per cent of female leaders (those in senior management and above) left their company in 2021, compared with 9 per cent of male leaders, according to McKinsey’s report.

It’s the highest rate of voluntary departures since McKinsey started collecting data in 2017.

“If companies don’t take action, they risk losing not only their current women leaders but also the next generation of women leaders,” the authors of the report wrote.

“They’re watching senior women leave for better opportunities, and they’re prepared to do the same”.

