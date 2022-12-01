‘Affiliate Content’ is used to describe content that contains affiliate links. Euronews is compensated for the products and services linked to this article. This content is produced by Euronews affiliates and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists.

By Kirstie McDermott

Business leaders broadly agree that diversity and inclusion (D&I) measures are important – even if they may only be implemented to boost the bottom line.

Research from McKinsey found that companies that practised gender diversity in executive teams outperformed industry peers by 21 per cent.

Diversity in the workplace is about far more than looking at your gender split and ensuring the headcount looks good, however. Increasingly, neurodiversity is coming under the microscope too.

As a term, neurodiversity was initially used mainly to describe people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), who make up about 1.7 per cent of the European population.

It now also includes those with ADHD, dyslexia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia, dysnomia, high sensitivity, giftedness, Tourette’s syndrome, bipolarity, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), among others.

According to ADHD Aware, it is thought that up to 15 per cent of the population is neurodiverse.

That’s a lot of people in the workforce, and according to Dr Rachel Craddock, a Thales Expert and Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), we need to be a lot better at supporting them.

Craddock has led the Thales Neurodiversity Group in the UK since 2013. At the age of 42, she found out she was autistic.

“We get treated as being broken, deficient or defective, or incapable or lesser,” said Craddock, speaking about how people react to the fact she is neurodiverse.

“I've actually had people talk about me, about my neurodiversity while I was in the room”.

Craddock says neurodiverse employees have a lot to offer, but things need to change.

“As soon as I found out [I was autistic] and I started talking to people, and then when I took on the role of neurodiversity lead, we started to change attitudes in the workplace,” she said.

“The strengths and the feelings of neurodivergent people are commonly overlooked. And this is where there are a lot of assumptions and myths”.

Unfit workplace conditions

Many neurodiverse workers fear discrimination at work, with one study finding that 75 per cent of neurodivergent workers hide their condition due to perceived stigmas.

“It has been estimated that neurodivergent people can be using up to 70 per cent of their brains on masking,” Craddock confirmed.

“If you're an employer, you are employing me for my brain. If I'm using 70 per cent of my IQ masking, you're getting 30 per cent”.

Other employees find that workplaces tailored to neurotypical workers don’t take into account their needs. They are over-lit, or too noisy with far too much going on, and there are no accommodations made for acoustic privacy, for example.

It is so important to get this right; a US study from 2019 estimated that 85 per cent of autistic people are unemployed, compared to 4.2 per cent of the overall population.

Working at their own pace

One useful way to support neurodiverse workers is through remote working. Thirty-four per cent of neurodiverse workers say that there are less distractions when working from home (WFH), according to research conducted by O2.

Remote working has also helped reduce absenteeism and increase employment among neurodiverse workers – but it isn’t a complete cure-all.

O2’s research also found that WFH exacerbates other issues for neurodiverse employees, such as maintaining focus during virtual meetings (45 per cent), “Zoom fatigue” (44 per cent) and feeling overwhelmed by the reliance on instant messaging platforms (43 per cent).

To help, companies need to engender a culture of trust and flexibility and allow neurodiverse employees to work at their own pace, within an agreed framework of goals, targets or deadlines.

Whether you’re a neurodiverse worker looking for your next role or a neurotypical individual who wants to work in a company committed to fostering a more inclusive workforce, then check out Euronews.jobs, where there are hundreds of remote opportunities, like the three roles below.

