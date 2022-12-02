How can companies maintain their staff and operations always connected?

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

In the race for digital transformation and competitiveness, companies need to become increasingly flexible and ensure their staff and processes remain linked, while adapting those connections to business growth and internationalization. Operating with workplaces often spread across several continents, businesses need secure, high-quality connectivity services that smoothly align with Cloud services.

SD-WAN applies the Software Defined approach to traditional Wide Area Networks (WAN), facilitating the implementation and management of telecommunications between multiple sites and offers an easy, secure connectivity to the Cloud.

Sparkle, one of the top ten global service providers in the multi-cloud environment, is the perfect partner for companies seeking to evolve their traditional WANs into new connectivity models.

Unlike technology vendors, Sparkle takes a global and multi-vendor approach, offering SD-WAN solutions based on the best available technologies on the market.

Due to its proprietary global network and international reach, Sparkle can offer SD-WAN with hybrid, secure, low-latency connections, enabling customers to smoothly migrate their networks to the SD-WAN paradigm.

With Sparkle, companies can benefit from SD-WAN application-based routing while choosing the most suitable worldwide hybrid WAN underlay as transport layer (MPLS, Internet Access, Broadband Internet Access), fully integrated with connectivity and access to major Cloud services players, such as Google, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and others.

Besides, with Sparkle, customers can benefit of a single point of contact that can provide end-to-end network services, managing any level of complexity and assisting them in shifting from traditional WAN to SD-WANs.

Sparkle can offer the most appropriate, integrated and customized solution thanks to a wide range of professional services for the design, implementation and management of SD-WAN networks.

Top companies in the food, manufacturing, energy, fashion and tourism industries have already taken on Sparkle’s SD-WAN solutions, which are made for multinationals with large data traffic between remote, spread locations and applications hosted by company sites and by external Cloud providers. Sparkle offers them secure connection services, tailored to their specific applications, and protected from any network’s level of congestion.

© Getty Images

Secure Access Service Edge

Sparkle’s SD-WAN offer will supply even higher security, as it evolves towards SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) logic.

What does SASE mean? Coined in 2019 by Gartner, the concept refers to a series of cloud-based security solutions designed to address network and security challenges caused by digital business transformation. SASE supplies security controls at the edge, as close to users as possible.

Sparkle offers a multi-vendor SASE solution, combining the cloud infrastructure of SASE providers with the global reach of the Sparkle network.

Multinationals taking up Sparkle’s SD-WAN solution

Several companies have already adopted Sparkle’s SD-WAN solution. One is the Greek company Plastika Kritis, one of Europe’s top producers for master batches and agricultural films, that chose Sparkle as its supplier of secure, low-latency connections for all its factories and offices across Greece, Romania, Poland, Turkey, Russia, France, and China.

The Benetton Group also signed an agreement with Sparkle to speed up digitalizing more than 300 of its offices, shops and production sites across the world with secure, low-latency connections. Using Sparkle’s SD-WAN solution offered in conjunction with TIM, the Group will simplify its private network architecture, achieving a more efficient, real-time control of its applications. And thanks to the new platform, employees and point-of-sale staff can securely access the company's information system even on the move.