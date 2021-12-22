Cloud computing, mobile and cyber security: The technologies driving digital transformation

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

Secure connectivity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity – all these are synonymous with digital transformation. Work from home and hybrid work trends have only accelerated the importance of digital transformation and the need for companies to have secure and reliable remote working solutions in place.

These trends are expected to remain - long after the pandemic - because of the benefits they bring such as flexibility, productivity, work-life balance and cost savings.

Therefore, with dispersed workforces across multiple locations and various countries, having secure and scalable digital networks that can safely facilitate remote working and business continuity across devices is a top business priority for leaders.

Sparkle’s technical solutions

Global communications operator and one of the top ten worldwide, Sparkle is a reliable partner for multinational enterprises seeking to connect their workforces and manage communications across a range of sites and networks.

Sparkle has the capability to offer international connectivity and communication services to a wide range of companies across the globe. Its services include internet, data, cloud, data centre, mobile and voice, delivered over a proprietary fibre backbone of more than 600,000 km with 170 points of presence around the world. The company has commercial offices in 32 countries.

Its enterprise services are extensive, including networking solutions - to connect the client’s headquarters with branches and remote workers or with their applications in the cloud - communication services and security, are provided not only as a technological solution, but also as a training tool to enhance cyber security skills of IT managers.

In the network services area, Sparkle’s multi-vendor Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution offers secure, fast and flexible private networks based on the best technologies available in the market. The technology has been reinforced with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) to deliver even greater levels of security.

© Sparkle euronews

Enterprise partnerships with Sparkle

Companies with plants, fleets, cargo and other assets can integrate more interconnectivity and smart automation using Sparkle’s Internet of Thing (IoT) Global, a managed solution that allows control over geographically distributed assets.

With a fully virtualised global mobile network in the cloud, roaming agreements with more than 500 mobile operators and global machine-to-machine (M2M) SIMs – capable of connecting to all cellular networks - Sparkle is a truly global solution. These solutions are available to customers both as a global connectivity service, or as a complete turnkey solution, including vertical devices and applications.

In the cloud, the focus is on offering fast and secure private connections between corporate offices and leading cloud providers for accessing company data and applications in complete security and without interruption. This is particularly important for industries – such as Health and Finance - managing highly sensitive data and requiring speed of transaction.

Sparkle also offers end-to-end multi-cloud solutions, allowing companies to use various cloud services orchestrated within a single platform. The uniqueness of this model is that it connects services from different cloud providers by managing and integrating their distinctive characteristics and synergies.

A partnership with Sparkle means companies can embrace digital transformation in a progressive and customised manner, with a complete customer service support in all areas; network, cloud and security.

Sparkle currently has a client portfolio of over 400 multinational companies ranging from large financial institutions to manufacturing companies and European agencies. There is strong growth with the launch of new initiatives and investments in large-scale cable projects, often in collaboration with hyper-scalers.

Sparkle is therefore the perfect partner for companies undergoing digital transformation on a global scale.