How can companies make sure staff have access to data anywhere in the world?

Global corporate demand for accessible and efficient digital infrastructures is at an unprecedented high, propelled by the rise of remote working and the adoption of cloud computing services.

Faced with this new reality, companies struggle to function without employee access to corporate data from anywhere in the world – access that needs a guarantee of total security.

These needs are complex in a world where geographical limitations barely exist, and businesses spread their offices and branches as wide as is practicable. Corporate data can be stored on site, in the cloud or – more frequently – in a combination of both.

WAN (wide area network) allows this transfer of data over large distances, but can be constrained by congestion and other operational difficulties. SD-WAN (software-defined WAN) addresses these issues, simplifying the implementation and management of telecommunications between multiple sites, while offering secure and easy connectivity to the cloud.

In these next generation corporate networks, software adds agility to connectivity, analysing and predicting traffic, allowing for greater speeds at lower costs. Data can be managed according to priority and sensitivity, which in turn means networks become more secure.

Sparkle, which is among the top ten global service providers and an experienced player in the multi-cloud environment, is the ideal partner for companies seeking to transform their traditional WAN networks with software-defined approach.

Already adopted by several leading companies in the food, manufacturing and energy sectors, Sparkle's SD-WAN solutions connect multiple sites and branch offices, regardless of their location – in guaranteed safety and with totally flexible control.

Unlike technology suppliers and system integrators, who offer proprietary systems that are not compatible with one another or are focused on specific geographical areas, Sparkle adopts a 'vendor agnostic' approach – one that is open to a range of technologies – offering companies a SD-WAN solution tailored to their specific needs.

Sparkle’s SD-WAN solutions are inherently global, particularly suitable for multinational companies handling large amounts of traffic from remote locations and geographically distributed assets. Connectivity is guaranteed by a proprietary fibre-optic network that spans over 600,000km across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia, and by direct and secure access to the world's largest cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google.

Sparkle provides both individual SD-WAN components – such as equipment, management services on orchestrator and controller systems – and fully managed solutions, including turnkey installation, maintenance and support from Sparkle’s global Network Operation Center (NOC) and Security Operation Center (SOC), along with the connectivity.

An experienced team works with customers throughout the process of digital transformation – from design to implementation and management – and ensures a smooth and sustainable migration from traditional WAN to SD-WAN.

Companies can also choose to improve the security of their WAN networks by adopting the "Secure Access Service Edge" (SASE). Sparkle is an international pioneer of SASE, having already successfully implemented a demonstration awarded by the international sector association MEF (former Metro Ethernet Forum) for its potential impact on the entire global telecommunications sector.

SASE allows enterprises to secure and connect their WANs in a simple but efficient way, thanks to network and security functions converging into a single multi-tenant cloud platform, and security features (such as URL filtering, anti-malware, IPS, and firewalling) built into the underlying network infrastructure. This means that all edges — from sites, to mobile and the cloud – receive the same level of protection. Reduced costs are a key factor for a successful network project: SASE ultimately reduces network complexity and optimises costs, while minimising IT load and streamlining provisioning times.

Overall, businesses adopting SD-WAN will see an increase in their applications performances and reduced operational complexity at a lower cost, and with Sparkle's ongoing support they are assured a smooth migration.