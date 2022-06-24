5 Fintech companies looking to hire in Europe right now

‘Affiliate Content’ is used to describe content that contains affiliate links. Euronews is compensated for the products and services linked to this article. This content is produced by Euronews affiliates and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists.

Rising inflation, COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and interest rate hikes are not the best indicators of a healthy global economy, but one sector that has come through relatively unscathed is Fintech.

This sector only really appeared in the past 35 years as emerging technologies have been applied to finance creating new services, systems and opportunities.

In particular, technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have radicalised banking and financial payments, creating new startups that are competing with traditional finance.

The top three most highly-valued startups in Europe are Fintechs, Klarna, Checkout.com and Revolut, while 35 per cent of Fintechs are already unicorns - a privately held startup valued at over $1 billion.

This doesn’t mean that traditional finance is being left behind: far from it, as existing banks with deep pockets are leveraging their resources and knowledge to compete head-on.

In some ways, the Fintech sector has benefitted from the modern crises by pushing a digital future where costs are lower, transactions are faster, innovations abound and access to finance is done via a mobile device.

These are the biggest Fintech companies that are recruiting in Europe right now:

1. KPMG

One of the world’s leading professional services firms, KPMG offers business solutions, audit, tax and advisory services to global clients. There are more than 10,000 vacancies at this giant across the world.

In Hamburg, where German language skills would be advisable, there are many open jobs with an interesting position for a Senior Consultant in Insurance.

The successful candidate will work with a team to advise insurance companies on digital transformation, development of business models, optimisation of customer interfaces and process optimisation and automation.

This position calls for a dynamic thinker as the job role demands applicants do not think in terms of problems but approach every new challenge in a solution-oriented manner. If that sounds like your kind of role, apply here.

2. Deloitte

Maybe one of the leading employers in Fintech with more than 28,000 jobs currently online, Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services.

Established more than 150 years ago, it currently employs 286,000 people in 150 countries and territories.

There is a role available for a Talent Communications Lead Specialist. The role is remote, which is another frequent benefit of joining a Fintech company.

Deloitte is looking for a communications professional who sees the world differently, finds opportunities where others don't, and keeps a pulse on the next big trends. Anyone looking to make an impact should apply to join Deloitte’s Marketing Excellence Team.

3. Wefox

Wefox is Europe’s leading Insurtech and is reinventing insurance at scale. A record-breaking Series C funding round of $650 million (€618 million) in 2021 made it the largest funding round of any Insurtech to date.

The company is looking to hire a Machine Learning Engineer, which comes with a lot of fun perks including flexible working, free snacks in the office, gym discounts and free access to a mental health and wellbeing platform for personalised care such as 1:1 coaching and therapy whether at work, home or in personal relationships.

For more details of the responsibilities and benefits involved, click here.

4. Fidelity’s Investment Solutions & Services (ISS)

ISS offers investment expertise to wholesale, institutional and other professional investing clients.

ISS Technology is responsible for the design and delivery of all the technology solutions that support the Investment Solutions and Services business, which are organised into Asset Management Operations, Investment Management, and Distribution, and covers all of Fidelity International’s locations, including London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

ISS is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to work from its London office. You’ll need excellent requirements analysis and consultative skills, along with a logical approach to problem-solving. If this sounds like you, apply here.

5. Mirakl

Mirakl is a French software developer that sells a SaaS-based online marketplace solution called Mirakl Marketplace Platform.

It is used by retailers, B2B or media companies to create, launch and operate their own online marketplace. Mirakl's customers are primarily retailers, for example, Galeries Lafayette, Rue du commerce, Darty, Mistergooddeal, Nature et Découvertes, MedicAnimal, Godsavethekids, and Menlook.

For a Swedish-speaking, London-based candidate there is an Enterprise Business Development Representative position open now.

Interestingly, the job description adds a codicil encouraging would-be candidates to apply to any of the company’s roles, even if you think you're not an exact match. For more information on all of Mirakl’s open positions, click here.

