Day of the drones: their rise across multiple industries

From advertising and food delivery to construction and agriculture, drones are increasingly being used across multiple industries.

The arrival of Drones

Drones first took to the skies at the start of World War I, when they were used for military attacks on enemies. The design and application of drones have dramatically evolved from the initial radio-controlled plane designs.

In 2013, Amazon announced their interest in using the tech, bringing it to a consumer audience. From then, drones became more and more popular. After their arrival, critics predicted that consumer drones would soon fade away and were merely a fun piece of technology that lacked longevity.

What are drones used for today?

But drones went through a renaissance when it was realised they could offer safety and efficiency to many industries. They now fly in all shapes and sizes supporting many sectors, such as agriculture, construction, emergency response and fire-fighting.

Rabih Bou Rached, Founder of FEDs Drones, told Euronews that drones are helping farmers to predict disease and calculate yield.

"When I start flying every season, I start getting actual data. So, we know, our control data was that this season, what is that next season? So, eventually, we can start predicting the yield and the spreading of disease because we have data that can be translated."

Falcon eye drones scan the Earth's surface to encourage and develop sustainable agriculture. Euronews

While the technology is enabling farmers to produce crops more sustainably, Barq EV (a smart and sustainable mobility solutions provider) aims to change the world of delivery within cities. The firms delivery drones replace combustion-powered vehicles, helping to reduce carbon emissions.

Fadi Al Wadi, Marketing Manager at Barq EV, said, "Tech like this drone we have, is changing the delivery game, and most importantly, we will start to really see a difference in the reduction of combustion engines that are causing a lot of environmental problems, pollution and all."

The progression to passenger drones seems inevitable, and the race is on as companies strive to be the first successful manufacturer. With obvious safety concerns for passengers and pedestrians, this technology will have to overcome a mountain of bureaucracy before it roams the skies. That said, flying cars, once predicted in the 1950s, may arrive in the not so distant future.