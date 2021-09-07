Dubai embraces the robot revolution with microchip manicures and delivery bots

Flying cars and robot butlers have been featured in Sci-fiction movies down through the years. These movies portrayed a distant future; however, with the latest advances in AI technology, robots are becoming more integrated with our daily life.

CEO and founder of Delivers.ai, Ali Yarali, predicts that flying delivery drones will be operational in cities worldwide in approximately seven years. He explained that the natural progression after delivering packages would be transporting passengers in flying drones.

Although the technology of delivery robots has excelled dramatically over the past ten years, there are strict regulations for robots and drones. These regulations are in place to maintain safety on the streets and in the sky. Currently, Delivers.ai are populating selected sidewalks in Spain, the UK and Dubai. In these locations, their sidewalk delivery robot falls into the same safety regulations as e-scooters.

Delivery robots have many advantages, such as reduced traffic congestion from fewer delivery motorcycles being on the road. This, in turn, reduces the amount of pollution associated with fuel consumption of the delivery motorcycles. Recently the aspect of reduced human contact that the delivery robot offers has become an added safety benefit.

Yarali explains, "if you want a real contactless delivery experience, then you are going to choose the robotic delivery option, and you will see on the online order platform's app that the robot is coming to your doorstep."

Located in Dubai’s festival city, Robo cafe also offers reduced human contact. The dining experience is served by three large robots and multiple smaller waiter robots, which are all fully integrated. The chef, cocktail maker and barista robots create the orders once customers select them on a tablet. Once ready, the waiter robots take the food and beverages to your table.

Robo cafe manager, Abderrahim Houklaimi, says that the cafe is an excellent example of how the city of Dubai embraces new technology.

The robots featured in Robo cafe have been designed and built locally in the UAE. Due to its popularity, they are now looking at opening more Robo cafes around the world.

When asked whether he sees robots replacing traditional human baristas, Houklaimi said, "Why not? The world is constantly becoming more digitised and smart. The use of robotic technology in the food beverage industry is a step in the right direction for the future".

Nour Makerem of Lanour Beauty Lounge is also looking to the future by further developing her microchip manicure. Currently, the small chip placed on a fingernail, under nail polish, is used to exchange digital business cards and web and social details. Looking to replace bank cards and access keys, she highlights the possibilities of the technology "we are exploring future uses of the chip such as paying with the microchip or even using it to access hotel rooms or parking."

Microchip being put on a customer's nail at Lanour Beauty Lounge in Dubai euronews

It's clear that advances in AI technology and robots are making our everyday life easier. Mundane daily tasks such as cleaning floors, mowing gardens or simply making a cup of coffee can now all be automated. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. In the industry of robotics, there is a combined sense of excitement for what is yet to come.