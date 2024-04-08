Operation 'Aspides': 11 Houthi attacks repelled and dozens of escorts

By Euronews

So far, the European mission has proven successful in stopping the Iran-backed rebel group's attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, eleven Houthi attacks have been repelled and 16 ships escorted across the Red Sea by EU vessels.

This is the first assessment of Operation 'Aspides', launched less than two months ago to protect trade in the Suez Canal.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began, Houthi rebels have launched 80 attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden - some of them with casualties. The Iran-backed rebel group considers Israel an enemy, carrying out the offensive in response to the war.

Because of the attacks, merchant ships are taking 10-14 more days to reach Europe and doubling costs to do so.

"The Houthis clearly position themselves - it's no secret - as defenders of the Palestinian cause," EU High Representative Josep Borell told reporters.

"For our part, we just want to ensure the freedom and safety of navigation. We hope that we can control this situation and that it will not spread to a wider geographical area," he added.

13% of world trade passes through the Red Sea. Because of the attacks, today only half of the 70 ships that used to pass daily now cross the Suez Canal.

Four member states have frigates in the area and 19 are contributing to the operation.

So far, European ships have intercepted nine unmanned aerial vehicles, one unmanned surface vessel and four ballistic missiles.

The frigate "Hessen" leaves the port at Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 for the Red Sea. Sina Schuldt/(c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Operation 'Aspides' mandate is to protect ships under attack and escort ships, ensuring maritime security in the area. The operations commander explains that they can only respond to attacks, not initiate them.

After almost two months, Rear Admiral Vasilios Gryparis said there is now better coordination with other operations in the area, such as the (mainly American) Operation Prosperity Guardian.