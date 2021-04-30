This VR experience imagines a future without vital pollinators

This immersive VR experience is the latest European Commission effort to raise awareness of the devastating consequences of a world without pollinators.

Bumblebees, solitary bees, hoverflies, butterflies, moths, wasps, beetles and flies are all essential to keeping nature healthy. However, the pollinators are in serious decline. Around four in five crop and wild flowering plant species in the EU depend on animal pollination.

The alarming decline of insects that pollinate crops and wild plants puts food security at risk – and threatens our survival. Virginijus Sinkevičius Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries

The European Commission has teamed up with renowned architect Vincent Callebaut to create the futuristic Pollinator Park.

The interactive experience is set in 2050 where a cascade of ecological crises has impoverished the world and pollinating insects have all but disappeared.

Visitors can walk through different steps in a futuristic farm, which provides a safe haven for pollinators and is an eye-opener for visitors.

European Commission's Pollinator Park European Commission/Vincent Callebaut

"Three out of four bites of food we eat today depends on animal pollination", says the Commission's communication officer Tanja Franotović.

"We made a projection that food will gradually become more expensive, less nutritional, and just very, very rare and some food will disappear."

Click on the video above to learn more about the project.