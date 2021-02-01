Rocket powered by biofuel wants to become the ‘Uber to space’

A company in Maine, US, has launched the world’s first commercial biofuel powered rocket.

Called Stardust, it is a prototype for a design intended to take small satellites and research projects into space. It was created by Maine-based aerospace firm, bluShift.

Launching on Sunday in sub-zero conditions, Stardust flew 1,219 metres into the air carrying a high school science project, a metal alloy being tested by a New Hampshire company and a Dutch stroopwafel.

The rocket is just 6 metres long, weighs 250kg and is cheap to fly. It doesn’t need the same amount of infrastructure to launch as larger rockets, so the company hopes it will help make space research more accessible.

A later version of the rocket, called Red Dwarf, will be able to enter orbit sometime in the future. It could carry tiny 10cm by 10cm satellites, known as Cube-Sats, 160km above the Earth’s surface.

It wants to become the first “Uber to space,” says bluShift. It will focus on small loads instead of the thousands of kilograms others like SpaceX are aiming for.

Inspiration from an organic farm

Sacha Deri, founder of bluShift and inventor of the rocket biofuel, says that the idea came to him sitting around the kitchen table at his brother’s organic farm. He spotted a “substance” on the windowsill and started to wonder if biofuels could replace petroleum-derived fuels in the rocket engines he was testing.

Biofuels are becoming more common in all kinds of aviation. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing made the world's first 100 per cent biofuel powered flight in 2018 and recently announced that all of its planes will be able to run on the fuel by 2030.

What this “substance” is, is still a closely guarded secret.

When they tried it, Deri says they found that their invention performed better and was cheaper than standard rocket fuels while also being carbon neutral. What this “substance” is, is still a closely guarded secret but he explains that it can be found on farms around the world and is renewable.

“You could technically eat our fuel, I wouldn’t recommend it, but nothing bad would happen to you. Totally non-toxic,” he said in an interview before the launch.

“As far as I know, we are the first company in the world to commercially launch a rocket using a bio-derived fuel.”