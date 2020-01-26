New sustainable fashion labels are popping up every day.

If you are trying to make the move to a more sustainable wardrobe, chances are you’ve come across at least a few fresh brands. Existing mostly online and on social media, these small independent businesses rely on word of mouth to spread the message of their eco-friendly clothing.

Whilst we would always encourage you to purchase from second-hand shops first or to not purchase at all but sustainable clothing companies offer an interesting alternative to fast fashion and big retailers. If you are in desperate need of something new, our list could be for you. These labels - independently selected by our the editorial team - provide the best compromise between style, quality, timelessness and environmental or ethical commitment.

Pricing guide:

€ - under €80

€€ - from €80 to €250

€€€ - over €250

Best for … everyday essentials

Armedangels

#1 Armedangels

From: Cologne, Germany

Since: 2007

Philosophy

Highlights:

GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified since 2011.

Only use sustainable materials such as organic cotton, organic linen, organic wool, recycled polyester, Lenzing Modal® and Tencel.

Work with Fairtrade and Fair Wear Foundation to implement fair working conditions.

Price: €€

Social: @armedangels

Shop

Komodo

#2 Komodo

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 1988

Philosophy

Highlights:

GOTS certified.

Member of the soil association.

Most products are vegan and all are cruelty-free.

Member of 1% for the Planet.

Donates to the Sumatran Orangutan Society who restore natural rainforests and ecosystems through the purchase and repurposing of palm oil plantations.

Use innovative fabrics such as green PU coating and recycled PET from plastic bottles.

Price: €€

Social: @komodofashion

Shop

Thought

#3 Thought

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 1995

Philosophy

Highlights:

Founding partners of Common Objective , a not-for-profit network that champions ethical production.

, a not-for-profit network that champions ethical production. Use sustainable fabrics such as hemp, bamboo, organic cotton, recycled polyester and rayon, Tencel and modal.

Use AZO-free (a harmful carcinogenic) dyes.

Each piece of the collection is made in the same country so it’s isn't shipped all over the place.

Price: €

Social: @thoughtclothing

Shop

People Tree

#4 People Tree

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 1991

Philosophy

Highlights:

Many products with Fairtrade certification.

GOTS certified organic cotton and organic cotton denim that uses 87.2% less water than in conventional denim production.

Use Tencel, a cellulose fibre derived from wood pulp in a unique system that recycles almost 100% of solvent in the closed-loop process.

Committed to a transparent and traceable supply chain.

Price: €€

Social: @peopletreeuk

Shop

SKFK

#5 SKFK (Skunkfunk)

From: Basque Country, France

Since: 1996

Philosophy

Highlights:

Source their electricity exclusively from companies supplying renewable energy, such as the GOIENER Cooperative or the EDF renewable energy fleet.

Use carbon-neutral UPS shipments.

Use biodegradable packaging.

Source organic cotton, recycled polyester, lyocell (biodegradable), linen, and hemp.

Fairtrade certified.

Price: €€

Social: @skfk_ethical_fashion

Shop

Ekyog

#6 Ekyog

From: Rennes, France

Since: 2003

Philosophy

Highlights:

Select natural, organic, recycled or ecological materials like responsible wool, linen, organic cotton.

OEKO-TEX, GOTS, Responsible Wool Standard certified clothes.

No toxic dyes.

Traceable supply chain.

Price: €€

Social: @ekyog

Shop

Vanesa Vinhas

#7 Vanesa Vinhas

From: London, United Kingdom

Philosophy

Highlights:

Only sustainable natural fabrics such as organic cotton corduroy, organic bamboo silk.

Work in small batches directly with small manufacturers in Portugal and London.

Donate some of their profit to help charities that empower women.

Price: €€€

Social: @vanesavinhas

Shop

Best for... denim

Kings of Indigo

#8 Kings of Indigo

From: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Since: 2012

Philosophy

Highlights:

Fully transparent and publicly disclosed suppliers’ list.

Teamed up with Made Blue Foundation : every jean purchased during Black Friday came with a clean water donation.

: every jean purchased during Black Friday came with a clean water donation. Collection is made up of 95% sustainable materials. The non-sustainable materials include elastane found in stretch denim.

Committed to associations such as the Fair Wear Foundation and laws such as the Dutch Agreement on the Sustainable Garments and Textiles and the Code of Conduct ensure that they work only with locations where worker's wellbeing is a priority.

Price: €€

Social: @kingsofindigo

Shop

MUD Jeans

#9 MUD Jeans

From: Almere, Netherlands

Since: 2013

Philosophy

Highlights:

Take back worn MUD jeans for recycling.

Production of one pair of MUD Jeans uses 1,500 litres of water compared to the industry standard of 7,000 litres per jeans.

Carbon neutral as the 9kg of CO2 emitted during the production of one pair of MUD Jeans is offset.

Use only non-toxic chemicals that are Nordic Swan Ecolabel certified.

Part of the Young Designer Program by the Fair Wear Foundation.

Price: €€

Social: @mudjeans

Shop

Kuyichi

#10 KUYICHI

From: Utrecht, Netherlands

Since: 2000

Philosophy

Highlights:

GOTS certified materials with 100% products made from organic and recycled materials; mainly cotton and polyester as well as post-consumer recycled denim, Tencel and linen.

Nearly all Kuyichi jeans are vegan and approved by PETA.

To reduce the use of water, power and chemicals, their suppliers make use of laser washing techniques.

Fully transparent and publicly disclosed list of suppliers.

Price: €€

Social: @kuyichipuregoods

Closed

#11 CLOSED - A Better Blue collection

From: Hamburg, Germany

Since: 1978 (sustainable line A Better Blue since 2018)

Philosophy

Highlights:

A BETTER BLUE is an eco-friendly line using recycled cotton and recycled elastane.

More than 80% of products are made in Europe to keep shipping distances short.

Products are transported to warehouses and shops by land, not air.

Online orders are shipped in 100% recyclable boxes made from 100% recycled materials.

Price: €€

Social: @closedofficial

Shop

WEEKDAY

#12 Weekday

From: Stockholm, Sweden

Since: 2002 (part of H&M group since 2008)

Philosophy

Highlight:

100% of all cotton products are made from either organic or recycled cotton including denim.

Swimwear made from recycled waste such as PET bottles and production waste.

Restrict formaldehyde, antibacterial substances, nonylphenol ethoxylates and some AZO and disperse dyes. Do not use heavy metals, such as cadmium, lead and mercury.

No fur, mulesed wool, cashmere or mohair.

Price: €

Social: @weekdayofficial

Shop

Best for… French style

Balzac Paris

#13 Balzac Paris

From: Paris, France

Since: 2011

Philosophy

Highlights:

Zero-waste advocates: new collections, scrunchies and panties are cut from fabric scraps.

Use Tencel, recycled polyester, and vegetable-tanned leather, biodegradable leather or leather alternatives.

Produce 98% of their pieces within the European Union and ship them by truck to limit the carbon footprint.

Price: €€

Social: @balzacparis

Shop

Valentine Gauthier

#14 Valentine Gauthier

From: Paris, France

Since: 2007

Philosophy

Highlights:

Garments are made in small batches.

Made in French, Italian or English workshops.

You’ll find information about suppliers and sustainable materials, including certifications, next to each product on the e-shop.

Price: €€€

Social: @valentinegauthierofficiel

Shop

Muse and Marlowe

#15 Muse & Marlowe

From: Brittany, France

Since: 2018

Philosophy

Highlights:

Use GOTS certified organic fabrics.

Made in France and Portugal.

Use eco-friendly packagings including compostable envelopes, biodegradable wrapping papers and stickers.

Reuse fabric offcuts to make new products.

Price: €€

Social: @museandmarlowe

Shop

Les Sublimes

#16 Les Sublimes

From: Paris, France

Since: 2005

Philosophy

Highlights:

Only use natural, recycled and innovative, botanical fibres such as GOTS-certified organic cotton.

Limited or no use of hazardous substances, such as herbicides, pesticides, fertilisers or GMOs, and are free of harsh chemicals, dyes, toxins and processing agents.

Collections are sewn in production atelier, mainly in France.

Price: €

Social: @lessublimes

Shop

Aatise

#17 Aatise

From: Paris, France

Since: 2017

Philosophy

Highlights:

Give maximum priority to renewable natural materials, such as linen, lyocell or viscose.

Some garments are compostable.

Use recycled cotton from the textile industry to make trousers.

Made in France.

Price: €€

Social: @aatise

Shop

Best for... athleisure

TALA

#18 TALA

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2019

Philosophy

Highlights:

Packaging is recycled and recyclable and the tags are made from 100% plantable paper filled with seeds to grow your own flowers.

A wide range of inclusive sizes.

Up-cycled products including upcycled Polyamide Q-Nova textile, recycled cotton and recycled polyester.

Price: €

Social: @wearetala

Shop

ECOALF

#19 ECOALF

From: Madrid, Spain

Since: 2009

Philosophy

Highlights:

Certified B Corporation: legally required to consider the impact of their decisions not only on their shareholders, but also on their stakeholders including workers, suppliers, community, consumers, and the environment.

Doesn't use fur.

Use mainly recycled fabrics like nylon from fishing nets, cotton, wool and tyres for its flip flops.

All of ECOALF’s providers have at least one Bluesign® certification.

Plastic-free, recycled packaging and manufacturing process carried out entirely in Spain.

Price: €€

Social: @ecoalf

Shop

NINETY PERCENT

#20 Ninety Percent

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2018

Philosophy

Highlights:

Share 90% of distributed profits between charitable causes and those who make their collection happen.

Sustainable materials including organic cotton and merino wool.

Price: €€

Social: @ninety_percent

Shop

Thinking MU

#21 Thinking MU

From: Barcelona, Spain

Since: 2010

Philosophy

Highlights:

Only use organic fibres and fabrics, and biodegradable, non-toxic dyes.

Fairtrade certified.

Biodegradable packaging.

Every item comes with a transparency tag featuring a QR code to access the story behind the product.

Price: €

Social: @thinkingmu

Shop

DEDICATED

#22 Dedicated

From: Stockholm, Sweden

Since: 2006

Philosophy

Highlights:

Use GOTS and Fairtrade Certified Cotton, GRS recycled poly and natural fibres such as Tencel.

Swimwear, jackets, and beanies are made of 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Provides information about its suppliers including location and certifications.

Price: €€

Social: @dedicated

Shop

Pura Clothing

#23 Pura Clothing

From: Switzerland and Italy

Since: 2015

Philosophy

Highlights:

Recycled fabrics sourced from Italy.

All of the pieces are made by hand in Switzerland and Italy.

No air travel involved in any of their processes.

1 CHF of every purchase donated to a non-profit organization fighting global warming.

Price: €

Social: @puraclothing

Shop

Best for … knitwear

L'Envers

#24 L’Envers

From: Madrid, Spain

Since: 2015

Philosophy

Highlights:

All pieces are knitted in small family workshops in Spain.

All pieces are made with GOTS certified organic cotton or wool from France or Spain.

Give 1% of profits to support some of the most impactful CO2-reducing projects around the world.

Produce clothes small batches and order small amounts of fabrics.

Price: €€€

Social: @lenvers_fashion

Shop

Wuuls

#25 Wuuls

From: Gran Sasso National Park, Italy

Since: 2019

Philosophy

Highlights:

Made in Italy

Only work with locally sourced merino wool chosen for its biodegradability.

Natural dyeing.

Price: €€

Social: @wuuls

Shop

Riley Studio

#26 Riley Studio

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2018

Philosophy

Highlights:

Use recycled and organic cotton, Econyl, and recycled polyester.

Produce in small, limited runs.

Offer a lifetime guarantee for repair.

Recycling scheme for Riley clothes.

Price: €€€

Social: @riley.studio

Shop

CARCEL

#27 Carcel

From: Copenhagen, Denmark

Since: 2016

Philosophy

Highlights:

Created a supply chain inside prisons.

Provide work and skills to incarcerated women in Peru and Thailand.

Fair wages benchmarked with the International Labour Organization (ILO) guidelines.

Locally sourced fabrics like silk from Thailand and baby alpaca from Peru.

Price: €€

Social: @carcelclothing

Shop

Mandkhai

#28 Mandkhai

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2018

Philosophy

Highlights:

Cashmere sourced from free-roaming goats in Mongolia.

Any waste during production is used to make other products.

Price: €€€

Social: @mandkhaiofficial

Shop

Sabinna

#29 Sabinna

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2015

Philosophy

Highlights:

95% of all garments are made out of natural fibres.

Use 100% compostable mailers and larger orders will be packed into recycled boxes.

Reuse leftover fabrics to make accessories.

Offer free repairing services thus helping product longevity.

Price: €€

Social: @sabinna_com

Shop

Navy Grey

#30 Navy Grey

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2019

Philosophy

Highlights:

Mulesing-free wool.

Made in Portugal.

Ship jumpers in undyed 100% organic cotton drawstring bags from Devon-based solar panel powered distribution hub.

Carbon-neutral delivery service.

Price: €€

Social: @navygrey.co

Shop

Best for … basics

Know the origin

#31 Know the Origin

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2016

Philosophy

Highlights:

Marketplace for sustainable brands.

Fair Trade certified organic cotton range of basics.

Price: €

Social: @knowtheorigin

Shop

Cossac

#32 Cossac

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2014

Philosophy

Highlights:

Produced in small batches to minimise waste and deadstock.

Use sustainable materials such as organic cotton, Tencel and modal.

All production is carried out in Europe, in Portugal and Turkey in ISO and GOTS-certified factories.

Packaging is made from recycled paper and is 100% recyclable.

Price: €€

Social: @studio_cossac

Shop

The Cotton Story

#33 The Cotton Story

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2018

Philosophy

Highlights:

Make in small batches to avoid overproduction.

Delivery bags made from recycled paper and packaging is fully recyclable.

Offcuts or damaged materials are re-used for cleaning the machines and where appropriate sold on to be made into other products.

Fair and transparent pricing.

Use Supima cotton.

Price: €

Social: @thecottonstory

Shop

Jan N June

#34 Jan’n’June

From: Hamburg, Germany

Since: 2013

Philosophy

Highlights:

Produce in Wroclaw, Poland in a family-owned factory.

All materials are certified like organic cotton, recycled polyamide, organic linen.

Every item has a QR code that provides an "ECO-ID" – the passport of the item. Scanning it reveals every step of the supply chain from the origin of the resource or the final production.

Give offcuts a new life by using them to make new products.

Price: €€

Social: @jannjune

Shop

Beaumont Organic

#35 Beaumont Organic

From: Manchester, United Kingdom

Since: 2008

Philosophy

Highlights:

GOTS certified organic cotton, wool is harvested according to non-mulesing practices.

Upcycle unused fabric rolls from the production process.

Only work with factories in the EU which pay fair wages and provide good working conditions for their staff.

Price: €€

Social: @beaumontorganic

Shop

Noctu

#36 Noctu

From: United Kingdom

Since: 2009

Philosophy

Highlights:

Use GOTS certified organic cotton.

‘Standard 100 Oeko-Tex®’ Certified which ensures that no harmful chemicals have been used in any process of the cotton cycle.

Support the World Land Trust (WLT): for every single purchase, they donate enough money to save 10 square metres of endangered wildlife across the planet.

Price: €

Social: @noctuorganic

Shop

Best for …. evening wear

Noumenon

#37 Noumenon

From: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Since: 2016

Philosophy

Highlights:

Vegan, cruelty-free and environmentally friendly fabrics from GOTS and Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) certified suppliers such as organic cotton, ramie, lyocell, modal.

Ink used for the prints is environmentally friendly.

Labels are made from recycled cotton and the tags are made of recycled paper.

Every order placed in Amsterdam is delivered in recycled packaging by the 100% electric company car BIRO.

Price: €€

Social: @noumenon_amsterdam

Shop

House of Dagmar

#38 House of Dagmar

From: Stockholm, Sweden

Since: 2005

Philosophy

Highlights:

Certified viscose, organic cotton, friendly fur, mulesing-free merino wool, recycled polyester, chrome-free leather, lyocell fibres and eco-regenerated cashmere.

Partnered with The Swedish Textile Initiative for Climate Action (STICA), with the ambition to develop a sustainability roadmap and action plan for the Swedish apparel and textile industry.

Price: €€€

Social: @houseofdagmar

Shop

Ssone

#39 Ssōne

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2018

Philosophy

Highlights:

Prioritise sustainable, low-water washing and natural botanical dye processes.

For every Ssōne order dispatched a tree will be planted in partnership with WeForest.

Repurpose offcuts from the production process, deadstock materials and vintage fabrics to create unique pieces and interior objects with a seasonless appeal.

Price: €€€

Social: @ssonecircle

Shop

Coralie Marabelle

#40 Coralie Marabelle

From: Paris, France

Since: 2016

Philosophy

Highlights:

Create clothing in small batches.

Upcycle pre-loved clothes.

Price: €€€

Social: @coralie.marabelle

Shop

Mother of Pearl

#41 Mother of Pearl

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2002

Philosophy

Highlights:

Only 5% of fabrics are synthetic; GOTS certified cotton, mulesing-free and recycled wool, Lyocell and viscose make up the majority of collections.

Garments travel to a maximum of 2 countries.

If you see ‘Traced from Field to Final’ next to a garment it means the brand knows each step of its supply chain.

Digitally printed fabrics.

Price: €€€

Social: @motherofpearl

Shop

BITE Studios

#42 Bite Studios

From: Stockholm, Sweden and London, United Kingdom

Since: 2016

Philosophy

Highlights:

95% of materials in collections are organic, recycled or low-impact.

The brand provides a guide of materials used.

used. Each piece is handcrafted.

Price: €€€

Social: @bitestudios

Shop

Clemmie Rose

#43 Clemmie Rose

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2019

Philosophy

Highlights:

All dyes used are vegan and organic.

Clothes are made in a small and safe factory in India recognized by the World Fair Trade Organization (WTFO).

Originated as an NGO charity which provided women with a three-year training programme and any medical treatment or support they may need. After registering as a company the focus has been on paying employees a fair wage in order to better their lives, never employing children or outsourcing labour and ensuring there are good working conditions for all workers.

Price: €€€

Social: @clemmie_rose_designs

Shop

Best for… under €100

Lucy and Yak

#44 Lucy & Yak

From: Brighton, United Kingdom

Since: 2017

Philosophy

Highlights:

Made in India in factories where tailors are paid four times the state minimum wage.

100% biodegradable mailing bags.

Everyone at Lucy & Yak is paid above the living wage.

Organic Yarn and low impact dyes.

Price: €

Social: @lucyandyak

Shop

Two Thirds

#45 Twothirds

From: Barcelona, Spain

Since: 2010

Philosophy

Highlights:

Organic and recycled materials such as GOTS certified organic cotton and recycled wool.

Made in Europe.

Nearly all products are produced according to the Oeko-Tex 100 standard, thereby guaranteeing they are free of harmful chemicals.

Merino wool is sourced in Argentina where sheep are not mulesed.

All embellishments and details are made of cork instead of leather.

Price: €

Social: @twothirds_bcn

Shop

Lindex

#46 Lindex

From: Alingsås, Sweden

Since: 1954

Philosophy

Highlights:

Have signed the 2020 Circular Fashion System Commitment by Global Fashion Agenda, a group working to set a mutual agenda and industry direction on sustainability in fashion.

68 % of cotton used is organic and the entire baby assortment is made of GOTS certified organic cotton.

90% of their Better Denim assortment is dyed with DyStar Liquid Indigo Vat 40% Solution, the cleanest indigo dye on the market.

Price: €

Social: @lindexofficial

Shop

Bibico

#47 Bibico

From: Bath, United Kingdom

Since: 2007

Philosophy

Highlights:

Organic cotton collection.

Work with two women's cooperatives that are both fair trade certified by the WFTO.

Price: €

Social: @bibico_clothing

Shop

Best for… summertime apparel

Arkitaip

#48 Arkitaip

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2018

Philosophy

Highlights:

Biodegradable linen, sustainably grown in Europe.

Work with European small-scale suppliers which provide fair wages and good working conditions.

Use paper bags for shipping.

Use leftover fabric scraps to create scrunchies.

Price: €€

Social: @arkitaip

Shop

A perfect nomad

#49 A Perfect Nomad

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2018

Philosophy

Highlights:

Handmade and hand-dyed by artisans.

Organic ‘peace’ silk harvested in a way that means no animals are harmed and GOTS certified organic cotton.

10% of profits from each garment go toward setting up learning centres in economically disadvantaged communities.

Price: €€€

Social: @aperfectnomad

Shop

Lemlem

#50 Lemlem

From: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Social: @lemlemofficial

Philosophy

Highlights:

Made in Africa by artisans who no longer have a market for their craft.

Partnered with a workshop in Rwanda that trains women artisans to create rich hand embroidery.

Partnered with a local collective in Kenya that employs craftswomen and teaches the art of crochet.

5% of sales go to Lemlem’s philanthropic arm, a non-profit organization with the mission to help women artisans in Africa thrive by connecting them to healthcare, education and pathways to jobs.

Since: 2007

Price: €€€

Shop

All Sisters

#51 All Sisters

From: Barcelona, Spain

Since: 2015

Philosophy

Highlights:

Use high quality recycled textiles from Italy that carry the Made in Green by OEKO-TEX® certification.

Use upcycled garments made of stock material proceeding from local factories.

Price: €€

Social: @allsisters_official

Shop

Cocofrio

#52 Cocofrio

From: Paris, France

Since: 2016

Philosophy

Highlights:

All swimwear is made in Italy and made in ECONYL®, from recycled nylon from fishing nets.

100% made in Italy.

€1 of each purchase is donated to the Cancer League.

Price: €

Social: @cocofrioparis

Shop

Bower Swimwear

#53 Bower Swimwear

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2015

Philosophy

Highlights:

1% of what is made from all orders will be donated to the Healthy Seas initiative.

Made in Rimini, Italy where all employees are paid in line with EU guidelines and are provided with safe working conditions.

All swim fabric is produced using ECONYL® yarn, a 100% regenerated nylon yarn derived from pre and post-industrial waste such as discarded fishing nets, carpet fluff, tulle etc.

Vegan.

Price: €€

Social: @bowerswimwear

Shop

Best for… workwear

Filippa K

#54 Filippa K

From: Stockholm, Sweden

Since: 1993

Philosophy

Highlights:

Partnership with TrusTrace to use groundbreaking blockchain technology that supports the transparency of garments.

Use recycled polyester lining for all outerwear.

Clean, minimalist aesthetic that increases the longevity of the garments.

Suppliers and information about the garment are disclosed next to each product to help increase transparency.

Mulesing free merino and recycled polyester are used throughout the collection.

Price: €€

Social: @filippa_k

Shop

Jungle Folk

#55 Jungle Folk

From: Zurich, Switzerland

Since: 2013

Philosophy

Highlights:

Only use sustainable and certified materials such as organic cotton, linen, silk and wool for the clothing and recycled and natural materials for accessories.

Work directly with independent family businesses.

Price: €€

Social: @jungle_folk

Shop

Rhumaa

#56 Rhumaa

From: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Since: 2014

Philosophy

Highlights:

All products fall under the REACH regulations and are AZO free.

regulations and are AZO free. Made in Europe.

Fabrics are digitally printed.

Organic and vegan fabrics.

Price: €€

Social: @rhumaa_official

Shop

Maska

#57 Maska

From: Stockholm, Sweden

Since: 2009

Philosophy

Highlights:

Only use natural materials in buttons and knitting yarns.

Most knitwear is produced in the EU following the labour laws of the European Union.

All other knitwear produced in a Swedish-owned factory in Nepal run according to fair labour guidelines created by the international non-profit organisation Fair Wear Foundation.

Price: €€

Social: @maska.se

Shop

Lanius

#58 Lanius

From: Köln, Germany

Since: 1999

Philosophy

Highlights:

GOTS-certified and use materials that are controlled by independent institutes such as CERS and Control Union.

Only use mulesing-free wool.

Vegan fashion certified by the PETA-Approved Vegan Label for pain-free clothing.

Price: €€€

Social: @lanius_fairfashion

Shop

Lifegist

#59 Lifegist

From: Madrid, Spain

Since: 2013

Philosophy

Highlights:

Locally produced around Madrid and Seville.

Use materials such as organic wool and cotton, hemp, bamboo, milk fibre, micro Modal®.

Fabrics come from GOTS certified German and Italian factories.

Price: €

Social: @lifegistfashion

Shop

Rakha

#60 Rakha

From: London, United Kingdom

Since: 2016

Philosophy

Highlights:

Garments made from biodegradable or recycled natural materials.

Try to ensure that only mono non-mixed materials are used in order to increase the chances for the garments to either be recycled into new materials or bio-degraded.

Price: €€

Social: @rakhaofficial

Shop

Disclaimer: This content is purely editorial. These brands have been chosen independently by members of the editorial team. This selection is based on personal opinion (i.e. style) and publicly available information disclosed by these brands on their website. Our journalists reserve the right to amend this list over time.