By Kitty Block

With Seoul’s new ban on the dog meat industry, it feels like we’ve lit a beacon of hope — ending this industry in South Korea is now a reality, Kitty Block writes.

Every year, an estimated one million dogs in South Korea face a grim fate, raised and slaughtered for food.

However, after decades of nationwide advocacy and public policy work, and with Korean animal advocates more vocal than ever before, the South Korean parliament just passed a historic ban on the breeding, slaughter and sale of dogs and dog meat for consumption.

This monumental decision is not just a triumph for South Korea but also sets a precedent that could reverberate across nations where the dog and cat meat trades persist.

As South Korea embarks on this transformative journey, another corner of the world is witnessing progress for animals.

In Europe, initiatives discouraging trophy hunting have gained traction in Belgium, France, and Italy.

Now is the time for Europe to unite and rally public, private, and international support to advocate for a more compassionate world.

Disturbing cruelty extends beyond animal suffering

To comprehend the significance of South Korea’s decision, we must acknowledge the longstanding history of dog meat eating in the country.

Although most Koreans are appalled at the idea of eating dogs and don’t consume their meat, for a small minority of the mainly older generations, it has remained a culinary habit, particularly during the hottest months of the year.

But much like the conditions factory-farmed animals of all kinds experience, the conditions these animals endure on the intensive farms are harrowing.

Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog farm in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, June 2023 AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

They’re confined in small, barren metal cages, exposed to the elements, and given just enough sustenance to survive. These horrible conditions spark rampant diseases and mental distress among dogs, with many exhibiting signs of sickness, depression, severe malnutrition, and abnormal behaviours.

The way these animals are slaughtered is even more disturbing, with electrocution the most common method.

In China, Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, pet and stray dogs are stolen and brutally beaten to death with metal or wooden clubs.

The cruelty extends beyond the suffering of animals, posing a serious threat to human health, as the dog meat trade has been linked to outbreaks of trichinosis, cholera, and rabies.

A unique opportunity to make history

In recent years, the dog meat issue has become something of a litmus test of social and cultural attitudes and practices in South Korea.

A 2023 Humane Society International/Nielsen poll revealed that 86% of the population abstains from consuming dog meat, and 57% supports a ban on the dog meat industry.

Notably, a majority of individuals under 30 years old have never consumed dog meat, signalling a generational shift in perspectives.

South Korea is seizing a unique opportunity to make history, to be a global leader by ending a practice that has persisted for generations.

This historic moment not only signals an end to the country’s dog meat era, but also sets an example for other nations faced with similar national and international calls for change.

A woman rides a bicycle under cherry blossoms in full bloom at a park in Seoul, April 2023 AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

The newly passed law represents a watershed moment in the country's journey towards a more compassionate future. This historic moment not only signals an end to the country's dog meat era, but also sets an example for other nations faced with similar national and international calls for change.

The path to ending the dog meat industry in South Korea has begun, and the implementation of a ban will involve a three-year phase-out period during which time dog meat businesses will be wound down with government support to transition workers to alternative livelihoods.

The restriction of compensation only for legally registered dog meat farmers when there are hundreds of illegal farms, and the specific terms of compensation will form the basis of much political debate over the coming weeks.

With the implementation of this new ban, participation in dog meat farming, slaughter, or sales from 2027 would lead to imprisonment or fines.

A future where unity triumphs over tradition

A few years after Humane Society International began working to expose and challenge the dog meat industry in South Korea, I travelled there twice — first in 2015 and again in 2017 — to join with colleagues from South Korea, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States to pursue dog meat farm closures.

It was a difficult experience, but despite the conditions that our teams witnessed, this was also a heartening and life-changing juncture in our advocacy.

Our local and global teams focused on bringing solutions to farm owners and workers, helping them to transition away from dog farming.

Ending the dog meat industry in South Korea is now a reality. More than anything, the Korean-led resistance to dog meat has been instrumental in getting us to this point.

South Korean vegetarian activists wearing dog masks stage a rally opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat in Seoul, July 2020 AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

We were able to work with farmers to successfully close 18 dog meat farms, building global and local expertise in collaboration with farmers seeking an exit strategy.

Transformation requires partnership rather than imposition. We can bridge the gap by offering support, alternatives, and open dialogue.

The new ban on dog meat offers a path forward for dog farmers, slaughterers, and restaurant owners: they are eligible to apply for compensation, and after review, government support could be offered to transition or close those businesses.

By working hand-in-hand with all interested parties, we can not only address immediate concerns but pave the way for a more compassionate and sustainable future, one in which unity triumphs over tradition.

We've lit a beacon of hope

With these findings, it feels like we’ve lit a beacon of hope. The government's call for collaboration underscores the shared collective responsibility in ushering positive change for animals.

More than anything, the Korean-led resistance to dog meat has been instrumental in getting us to this point.

The moral imperative to alleviate the suffering of animals transcends national borders.

As we witness South Korea's courageous stride towards greater compassion, Europe can unite to not only advocate for the passage of this historic legislation but also to ignite similar transformative movements in every corner of the globe, on the full range of animal protection issues.

It is a rallying cry for humanity to collectively acknowledge the intrinsic value of all living beings and to strive for a world where kindness triumphs over cruelty.

Kitty Block is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Humane Society of the United States and CEO of Humane Society International.

