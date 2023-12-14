By Rev Jerry Pillay, Rabbi Yonatan Neril, Kushwant Singh, Rt Rev Marc Andrus

We may come from different traditions, yet what unites us is our shared gift of life on Earth, our only home which has been lent to us as guests, four religious leaders write.

As the world grapples with scorching heatwaves, devastating wildfires and the unmistakable signs of an accelerating climate crisis, the urgency for transformative action has never been more apparent.

Over the last two weeks, COP28 in Dubai has seen world leaders, scientists, religious and other civil society actors come together in the hope that a global paradigm shift in the attitudes of people, countries and corporations on climate commitments can be secured.

While the future path for our planet depends on all of us, world leaders shoulder greater responsibility for increasing climate ambition.

At a climate crossroad

The latest scientific findings warn that we are sliding from a human-caused climate crisis to an urgent climate emergency.

As outlined in a UN Environment Programme report published last month, our proximity to multiple negative climate tipping points is of grave concern.

Immediate dangers from present levels of warming include the collapse of the ice sheets, the dieback of rainforests and coral reefs, and contamination of soil and groundwater.

Crossing these points will lead to irreversible impacts on the natural systems that are crucial to human livelihoods. The report warns us that now is the time to confront the dangers and accelerate all efforts to prevent them.

What we must all recognise is that our shared gift of life is imperilled by society’s deep-seated addiction to fossil fuels and obsession with maximising financial gain and economic growth.

Residents navigate flooded streets in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil, May 2021 AP Photo/Edmar Barros

Though it is absolutely clear that no new fossil fuel expansion is compatible with meeting the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5° Celsius of global warming, new fossil fuel projects are still being developed.

According to the International Energy Association’s World Energy Investment report, over a trillion dollars was invested into fossil fuels this year alone. And while over 100 countries have already backed a proposal to triple renewables, others are yet to get on board.

These stark features of our current finance and energy systems tell us one thing: attitudes, economic models, and politics urgently need to change.

Major traditions counter growing despair

Over the last two weeks religious, faith, spiritual and Indigenous communities, including women, children and people with disabilities, have gathered at COP28 to call for urgent action and to inspire the world with values, wisdom and practical solutions that can guide us towards a sustainable future.

Leaders and representatives from all major traditions have provided a counter to the growing despair pervading environmental rescue efforts.

A beacon of hope is the world’s first Faith Pavilion at a UN Climate Conference, with over 325 speakers from over 55 countries.

Speakers at the Faith Pavilion made it clear that spiritual values and wisdom can help overcome the dominant linear growth, extractive paradigm which operates at the expense of the well-being of nature, humans, and animals.

man walks in front of the Faith Pavilion at the venue of the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, December 2023 GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP or licensors

The Faith Pavilion is hosted by the Muslim Council of Elders in collaboration with the COP28 Presidency, the UNEP, and a diverse coalition of global partners including the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development, the Episcopal Diocese of California, the International Partnership on Religion and Sustainable Development (PaRD), the Peace Department, and many others.

Pope Francis along with other religious leaders inaugurated the Faith Pavilion.

The Faith Pavilion became a place at the heart of the negotiations where thousands of COP28 participants could find the space they needed to discuss the climate crisis. By speaking with one voice — including through an Interfaith Call to Action — they have used COP28 to demonstrate that faith, spirituality and wisdom are integral to climate action.

Wisdom of the world unveils a common thread

Together we learnt how the wisdom of major world traditions unveils a common thread of love, stewardship, humbleness, and far-sightedness contributing to how we live on planet Earth.

According to many faiths, the Divine created the universe in balance, with natural seasonal rhythms and cycles which sustain life that should not be disturbed. Baha’i wisdom recognises humanity as a singular entity, urging collective efforts for a sustainable world.

Confucian thought warns against the corrosive pursuit of wealth at the environment's expense, emphasising a harmonious balance. Buddhist teachings illuminate altruism and compassion, fostering a caring relationship with the environment.

It is our hope that COP28 becomes a moment in the history of humankind where wisdom and leadership come together to foster hope and holistic transformation and shape global policies and economies for the betterment of all life on earth.

An Indigenous man, from Brazil, poses for a photo at the COP28 UN Climate Summit in Dubai, December 2023 AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Christian stewardship acknowledges a responsibility to protect and preserve the Earth and to work toward justice, peace and the integrity of creation.

From the Hindu perspective, interconnectedness between humans and nature is paramount.

Islam opposes all forms of corruption, disparities and injustice, and calls for responsibility towards all of creation.

Jewish teachings call for people to care for God’s creation. Indigenous traditions acknowledge all life as part of creation, with each part having its own spirit; all species are seen as part of a living universe.

Sikhi calls for inner purification as a prerequisite to love, respect and protect nature since all forms of pollution are regarded as manifestations of inner pollution.

Spirituality: a shared human connection

As the world watches and waits for the outcome of this year’s COP, it is our responsibility as guests on this Earth to recognise the deep-rooted, spiritual connections that we humans have with all of creation.

We need to harness it for the common good of all sentient beings which inhabit the world.

Our spiritual connection inspires us daily to overcome the root causes of environmental destruction and human-made climate change: greed, arrogance, and desire for instant self-gratification.

We may come from different traditions, yet what unites us is our shared gift of life on Earth, our only home which has been lent to us as guests.

It is our hope that COP28 becomes a moment in the history of humankind where wisdom and leadership come together to foster hope and holistic transformation and shape global policies and economies for the betterment of all life on earth.

Reverend Jerry Pillay serves as General Secretary of the World Council of Churches; Rabbi Yonatan Neril is Founder and Director of the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development (ICSD); Kushwant Singh is Head of Secretariat of the International Partnership on Religion and Sustainable Development (PaRD) & SikhiCouncil; and Right Reverend Marc Andrus is Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of California.

