EU member states and Parliament reach agreement on new rules to restore and preserve degraded habitats in the EU. Member countries must restore at least 30% of habitat areas covered by the new law by 2030, 60% by 2040, and 90% by 2050.

The European Parliament and the Member States of the European Union (EU) reached an agreement on Thursday on a key piece of legislation on nature restoration and biodiversity, which had stumbled over the issue of agriculture in particular.

The text will require member states to implement measures to restore nature on at least 20% of the Union's land and marine areas by 2030, according to a statement from the European Council, which represents the 27 member states.

European legislators welcomed the agreement reached before midnight after several hours of discussions that began on Thursday afternoon, but critics pointed the finger at the elements that had been watered down.

"We can be proud of this historic result, which defines rules that are ambitious and practicable for everyone", declared Pascal Canfin, head of the Parliament's environment committee, on X (formerly Twitter).

Spain's Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, said she was "proud" of the law, "the first of its kind".

"It will help us to rebuild healthy levels of biodiversity and preserve nature for future generations, while combating climate change", she said.

The European Commission had proposed the text in 2022. The largest party in the European Parliament, the right-wing European People's Party (EPP), tried to have it abandoned earlier, in 2023.