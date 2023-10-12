Climate activist Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in Sweden

Great Thunberg has been fined again for disobeying police at a climate protest.

She was fined 4,500 krona (about €400) yesterday in Malmo District Court in Sweden.

It is the second time the court has fined Thunberg, after being fined 2,500 krona (€216) in July for a similar offence.

What has Greta been fined for?

Thunberg took part in a 24 July protest at an oil terminal in Malmo. Activists from the Reclaim the Future movement temporarily blocked access to the facility by sitting down. They were later removed by police.

On 15 September she was charged with disobedience to law enforcement for refusing to obey police who asked her to leave the scene. She then was dragged away by two uniformed officers.

Greta says she is not guilty

Thunberg, 20, admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

”We have the science on our side and we have morality on our side. Nothing in the world can change that and so it is. I am ready to act based on the conditions that exist and whether it leads to more sentences,” she said after the verdict.

Greta to attend Norway protest against wind farm

Today Thunberg is due to travel to neighbouring Norway to take part in a protest with activists, including Indigenous Sami.

They're protesting a wind farm of 151 turbines and want it removed because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. The activists say a transition to green energy shouldn’t come at the expense of the rights of Indigenous people.

Opposition to the project has been ongoing, with activists blocking the entrance to the Norwegian Prime Minister's office in June.

Read more on why mining Europe’s biggest rare earth deposit could make life ‘impossible’ for Sámi communities.

Two years ago, Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that the construction of the turbines had violated the rights of the Sami, who have used the land for reindeer for centuries. The Norwegian government has no plans to remove the wind farm.