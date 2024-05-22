Saadiyat Cultural District: One of the greatest cultural hubs set for 2025 completion

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

Saadiyat Cultural District’s cultural institutions are set for completion in Abu Dhabi by 2025. This article features an interview with Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT), to highlight the significance of the cultural district in educating and equipping the next generation “with the power of culture.”

Saadiyat Cultural District is a global platform, emanating from a rich cultural heritage, celebrating traditions, and advancing equitable culture. It is an embodiment of empowerment, showcasing museums, collections, and narratives that celebrate the region’s heritage while promoting a diverse global cultural landscape.

Once completed, the diversity of Saadiyat Cultural District’s institutions will make the district one of the world’s most unique cultural platforms. It is already the home of Louvre Abu Dhabi – the first universal museum in the Arab world – showcasing artwork from different cultures side by side and telling a story of human connections. Since opening in 2017, Louvre Abu Dhabi has welcomed 5 million visitors and is recognised for its breathtaking architecture and its innovative narrative. Nearby, Berklee Abu Dhabi offers music, performing arts and educational programmes throughout the year.

The Abrahamic Family House, also situated in Saadiyat Cultural District, welcomes people to connect, explore, and reflect, while deepening their understanding of our common humanity through mutual dialogue and knowledge exchange.

Rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, whose vision laid the foundation for the UAE’s cultural evolution, Saadiyat Cultural District embodies cultural enlightenment under the UAE’s current leaders. As Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, describes it, the district represents “cultural hope” as “somewhere people can come to learn from the past, understand our present and focus on our future.”

“These institutions are more than just museums,” he continues. “These centres serve not only as community hubs but also as educational bastions, destined to leave a legacy as vibrant gathering spots that enlighten, inform, and foster an atmosphere of understanding and acceptance.”

Technology is very much at the helm of the Saadiyat Cultural District across the various institutions. “It's been a critical point that we continue to think about. How do we make sure that we can tell a history of an object, or we can tell a story about a painting? How can we innovate beyond traditional methods to allow for a personalised curation experience” He said, adding, “and that's something we work on by creating immersive experiences.”

He also credits the global cultural community for “investing in the importance of culture” and says that this investment is a “human achievement” adding, “We don't look at ourselves as independent. On the contrary… we see ourselves as a part of a greater story.”