The door wasn't the only prop from 'Titanic' to find a new owner: the dress worn by Winslet in the film's climactic scene fetched $118,750 (€110,000).

The famous Titanic floating door that kept Rose (Kate Winslet) afloat but left Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) in a fatefully chilly predicament has been sold at auction for a hefty price.

The slab of balsa wood from James Cameron's 1997 film fetched a whopping $718,750 (€663,000) during the Heritage Auctions' Treasures from Planet Hollywood event, outshining other iconic props like Indiana Jones' bullwhip from Temple of Doom and Jack Nicholson's menacing axe from The Shining.

Although commonly referred to as a door, the auction specifies that the intricate structure was actually a part of the door frame located just above the ship's first-class lounge entrance.

Debate has raged among fans since the movie's release about whether the piece of wood could have fit both Rose and Jack comfortably.

In a bid to settle the argument once and for all, director James Cameron conducted what he called a "scientific study" in 2022, complete with a hypothermia expert and stunt doubles for Kate and Leo.

The conclusion made by Cameron and his team? There wasn't enough room for both on the door... We call bullshit!

What else was sold at the Planet Hollywood auction?

Jack Nicholson appears in "The Shining" holding an axe. Credit: Warner Bros/LANDMARK MEDIA

Other cinematic goodies up for grabs included various props from the Indiana Jones saga. Harrison Ford’s iconic whip from Temple of Doom set a franchise auction record with its staggering selling price of $525,000 (€484,000).

The Holy Grail, famously dubbed the “cup of a carpenter,” from The Last Crusade, also fetched an impressive $87,500 (€81,000).

Meanwhile, Jack Nicholson's iconic "Here's Johnny!" axe from Kubrick's The Shining chopped its way to a huge €115,000.

Not to be outdone, Bill Murray's bowling ball from Kingpin struck a deal at $350,000 (€323,000), and Tobey Maguire's sleek black symbiote suit from Spider-Man 3 went for $125,000 (€115,000).