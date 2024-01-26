Harrison Ford’s Star Wars script to be auctioned in London

A coveted piece of Star Wars memorabilia is about to be auctioned next month in London. Warsies pay attention.

An original but incomplete Star Wars script left behind by Harrison Ford in a London apartment he stayed in, in 1976, will be auctioned next month in London by Excalibur Auctions.

The script is reportedly the fourth draft of the original Star Wars movie, which was at the time called The Adventures Of Luke Starkiller.

The script reportedly features characters and scenes that didn’t make the final cut of the movie.

Cue: Star Wars fans preparing to sithkebab anyone who gets in their way of adding this script to their memorabilia collection. They’re going to have to dig deep though, as the script is reportedly anticipated to sell for between £8,000 and £12,000 (€9,300 - €14,000).

The coveted script EXCALIBUR AUCTIONS

The owners of the apartment are the ones auctioning the script, and they stated that Ford was “an excellent tenant, very tidy.”

The couple also noted that Ford would have drinks with them in the garden and even attended their son’s birthday party while he was living in the flat.

Not such a stuck up, scruffy looking nerf herder then...

The script to be auctioned EXCALIBUR AUCTIONS

The couple found the script years ago but only recently decided to auction it off. They also reportedly plan to sell other items, including a call sheet, filming schedules and a handwritten note from Ford, Excalibur Auctions said.

Excalibur Auctions auctioneer Jonathan Torode said the sale of the Star Wars script is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

"The touching backstory to these items adds even more appeal for avid ‘Star Wars’ fans, and we anticipate huge interest from around the globe," he said.

The script will be auctioned off with Excalibur Auctions on 17 February.