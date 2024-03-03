The creator of the popular Spanish series 'El Ministerio del Tiempo' talked to Euronews Culture about having his work allegedly plagiarised by the BBC and why he's more disappointed than angry about the affair and previous lawsuits.

It is said that imitation is the best and most sincere form of flattery. Just ask Javier Olivares, co-creator of 'El Ministerio del Tiempo'. First the US network CBS copied his series in 2017, now the BBC stands accused of doing the same by acquiring the rights to a book ('The Ministry of Time') that follows the adventures of characters created by Javier and his brother. The Spanish state broadcaster Televisión Española' ('TVE') has announced that it will ask its British counterpart for explanations.

Javier and Pablo Olivares devised 'El Ministerio del Tiempo' specifically for Spanish public television with the intention of making Spain's extensive and interesting history.

The series ended years ago, but it is still ranks highly among the country's favourites. It was a phenomenon on TVE when it premiered and was one of the productions that generated the most comments on social networks. Even today it still has a loyal legion of followers, self-titled "ministéricos", who defend the series to the hilt and its impact and meaning for Spanish popular culture.

The series also enjoyed great success beyond Spain, and was widely watched across Latin America, even finding a home on streaming platforms such as Netflix and HBO.

Nonetheless Javier tells Euronews Culture that news of the British version came as a complete surprise. He only found out about the alleged plagiarism through X (formerly known as Twitter) thanks to an English tweeter who was surprised to see a BBC series so similar to 'El Ministerio del Tiempo' without citing the Spanish original.

The BBC has always been known for its rigour, but in this case it has remained silent for the moment. Has the British network contacted you, the producer or TVE?

No. Not at all. As for the BBC, it has meant so much to me that I doubt I would be a scriptwriter if I hadn't seen so many of their series. This issue, for me, would be nothing more than the exception that proves the rule. The BBC is a great public broadcaster that makes wonderful fiction. Perhaps that's why I'm a little more disappointed by this situation.

The author, Kaliane Bradley, has commented that her book 'The Ministry of Time' is an original work of fiction, that she had not seen the Spanish series and what is an unfortunate coincidence is that it has the same name as her book. However, the synopsis is a carbon copy of the series created by you and your brother...

First of all, it's interesting that you yourself talk about the synopsis being a carbon copy, as many media do. Because I'm not saying that as an interested party. You say it (including 'The Times'), so it becomes more valuable.

Indeed, the author has stated that she did not know the series and that the name is "an unpleasant coincidence"; and the network has said that her project is not so similar to 'The Ministry of Time'. Somewhat contradictory statements. Because if the channel knows us to make this comparison, it seems strange to me that they didn't communicate it to the author. On the other hand, if you search 'The Ministry of Time' in Google, the first thing that appears is the IMDB page of our series, which was also shown by Netflix UK. Also, on 1st January, on Goodreads, there was already a comment on the similarities between her novel and our series, so it's all a bit peculiar.

What do you think of this alleged plagiarism?

It is better to wait until we know more about their project to confirm or not this accusation... although I have already received elements of an obvious similarity. But to call it the same thing as our series is difficult to understand. And one that we will probably have to thank them for in a possible lawsuit.

Have you tried to talk to the author?

No. It's TVE - as the owner of the IP of the series - who they should talk to, both BBC and the author. If TVE needs me for something, which I don't think they do, they know they can count on me.

You already had a similar experience when CBS created 'Timeless', a series with the same premise and plot basis as 'El Ministerio del Tiempo', does this case remind you of that?

No. It's completely different. In this case, they called us to do the US version of the series. And it was negotiated, as shown by the fact that there were e-mails between the two parties talking about price, sending our translated scripts... A verifiable commercial relationship without which, despite the similarity, we probably wouldn't have even considered getting (Onza and Cliffhanger) involved in trials in the United States, something for which I am grateful to José María Irisarri and his people. For their courage and pride in fighting for what we believed was right.

TVE has confirmed that it will ask for explanations from the BBC. Do you intend to take legal action against the BBC or the author of the book?

I am not the one, as I have said before. It's up to TVE to deal with it.

Do you believe that this controversy could resurrect the project and TVE, or some platform, will decide to recover the production?

No idea. I do want to make it clear that this series was designed for TVE and we are proud of it. Because Pablo and I believed (and believe) in public television 100%. Just as TVE believed in us and gave us something essential: absolute creative freedom. Regarding a supposed renewal, 'El Ministerio del Tiempo' has already proved its worth enough for it to be renewed.

I think it would be a bit sad, to be honest, when we have the fandom we have, we are in the news even when we don't broadcast and we have won two Ondas, a Platinum, more than a dozen Iris (TV Academy), the Fotogramas, the Feroz...

What these things are good for is that if you have a series that is imitated by NBC, BBC and produced by people as valuable as A24, maybe some people should reflect on why it has been in a drawer so many times and for so long. Nothing more. And I'm not saying this because of the current management, which has reacted immediately to this problem (in its day, with 'Timeless', the same didn't happen) and with which, in fact, I'm working on a series based on Queen Victoria Eugenia, of which I'm very proud. For returning to TVE and for the creative freedom they have offered me.

The history of Spain has too many things to talk about to waste time with ignorant people

There's precisely an episode telling all this, very much in the vein of the agents in 'El Ministerio del Tiempo'. A wink would be enough. The History of Spain has too many things to talk about to waste time with gaznápiros (as Alonso de Entrerríos would say). Above these polemics, there are other things. Like our series being seen in schools and colleges. Like we appear in textbooks. Like the National Library tweeted each episode, documenting it with its collections. Like Patrimonio Nacional announced, after the COVID, the opening to the public of its spaces with images of the series. Like Google searches on the characters that appear in the series skyrocketed. Like the Prado Museum always supporting us... All this is worth gold. And it deserves more attention than dealing with what is happening now in the series.

If there is one thing that stands out among the 'ministéricos' it is their love for the series and their comments on social networks: have you been surprised by the response of the fans through X defending the Spanish series?

I have adoration for them even when they criticise me (which they do and I thank them for it, because excessive adulation makes you stupid). In this case, moreover, we have had the support of the media, audiovisual colleagues and icons of world culture such as the Prado Museum. I thank them all. It has been exciting.

What would your brother Pablo think of all this?

He would have laugh and been excited, like me. It makes me very angry that he doesn't enjoy it. Not being able to laugh together. It's the worst thing for me, without a doubt.