AC/DC return to Europe for first tour in eight years

The 'Back in Black' band will shred their way across the continent with a somewhat changed line-up.

Australian band AC/DC have announced a brand new European tour. It’s their first for eight years and will feature two new members in the live line-up.

The POWER UP tour will start in Germany on 17 May and wind its way through Europe with dates in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia and France, before finishing in Dublin on 17 August.

It’s the first time the ‘Highway to Hell’ rockers have toured Europe since 2016 and the first opportunity to show the continent their 2020 album ‘Power Up’.

The tour is also in recognition of the band’s 50th anniversary, after Australian brothers Malcolm and Angus Young formed the band in late 1973 with their first official gig on New Year’s Eve that year.

Founding brother Malcolm died in 2017 with Angus still fronting the band alongside long-time on-off lead vocalist Brian Johnson.

AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson and lead guitarist Angus Young perform at Southern Star Amphitheater in Houston, Oct. 12, 1985 Timothy Bullard/1985 AP

The band’s line-up has changed again since the last time AC/DC came to Europe. Longtime drummer Phil Rudd rejoined the band in 2020 to record the most recent album, however he has retired from touring.

Experienced touring drummer Matt Laug will replace Rudd on the road.

Similarly, bassist Cliff Williams, who returned to the band for the new album after leaving in 2016, will not be on the tour. Williams has retired from touring too, although he did perform with the group late last year for the Power Trip music festival.

In Williams’ place, former Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney will take on the low end duties. Both new musicians Laug and Chaney have previously worked with famous musicians Alanis Morissette and Slash.