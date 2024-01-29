Watch: Ayşegül turning over a sustainable new leaf in Türkiye

Ayşegül Taşkıran is revolutionising biofuels by converting natural waste into pellets

In the picturesque Yayladağ district of Türkiye, an environmentally conscious business owner, Ayşegül Taşkıran, manufactures sustainable fuel from the remnants of the laurel tree.

Defne Pelet collects flammable materials from the forest floor, contributing to the protection of the forest from fires Mohammad Bashir Aldaher

Her company, Defne Pelet, uses discarded branches to form pellets that can be utilised as an energy source.

Ayşegül tells SCENES, “No trees need to be cut down for pellet fuel production. We collect flammable forest waste, contributing to the protection of the forest against fires.”

The gathered waste materials are crushed into sawdust and pressed together at high temperatures. Defne Peletts fuel emits significantly lower levels of carbon dioxide than coal.

Ayşegül created her business through trial and error, fueled by the loving support of her father, Abdurrahman Taşkıran. When others doubted her abilities, his reassurance motivated her to persevere.

Defne Peletts boasts that its fuel emits significantly lower levels of carbon dioxide than coal Mohammad Bashir Aldaher

“She is a very special and determined person. She fought hard to introduce this product to the world,” Abdurrahman says proudly.

Ayşegül aims to become the leading name in the biofuel industry in Türkiye and beyond.

