Football club Man Utd and The Stone Roses launch new Adidas collection

The unique collection draws inspiration from the ‘Madchester’ era and combines football, fashion, and music.

ADVERTISEMENT

UK football club Manchester United has joined forces with iconic British band The Stone Roses to launch a new clothing collection with fashion brand Adidas.

The Manchester United x adidas x Stone Roses collaboration is, according to the club’s website, “a fusion of football, fashion, and music inspired by the iconic and legendary 'Madchester' era.”

For those of you who need a refresher, ‘Madchester’ first emerged in the late ‘80s / early ‘90s, and became closely tied with the indie-dance / rave music scene.

The term ‘Madchester’ was coined by Factory Records' Tony Wilson, with the label popularised by the British music press in the early 1990s. Its most famous groups include the Stone Roses, Happy Mondays, Charlatans and James.

The scene was also influenced by drugs, especially MDMA (something Man Utd will probably not be celebrating too much), and the Haçienda nightclub, co-owned by members of New Order, was something of a catalyst for the city’s musical ethos and rich musical heritage that was called the “Second Summer of Love”.

At the heart of the collection is the Manchester United x Stone Roses Originals Icon Jersey, a tribute to the cover of The Stone Roses' self-titled debut album, released in 1989.

Marcus Rashford Manchester United - manutd.com

“The bold and unmistakable design, crafted by guitarist John Squire, adorns the jersey with the red, white, and blue adidas three stripes on the sleeves and the golden lettering of 'The Stone Roses' inside the collar”, states the Man Utd wesbite.

The Manchester United crest is “creatively adapted, featuring the words 'This is the One' and two lemon slices replacing footballs on either side.”

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United - manutd.com

“It's a range that allows fans to showcase their passion for both music and football beyond the pitch.”

Inigo Turner, Design Director at adidas, expressed his excitement about the collection, stating: "The Stone Roses' music is the soundtrack for fans who remember the famous class of '92. This collection celebrates the beautiful fusion of football and musical culture that both the team and the band represented."

James Holroyd, Chief Commercial Development Officer at Manchester United, highlighted the deep connection between The Stone Roses and the club's fan culture. He commented: "This collection recognises our joint histories in a way that connects with both older fans and the new generation of supporters."

Katie Zelem Manchester United - manutd.com

To mark the launch, current players from both the men's and women's teams participated in a photo shoot, and a short film, ‘Roses Are Red’, has been shared.

Check it out below:

The pre-match collection will debut on Sunday 11 February for Manchester United’s Premier League game away to Aston Villa and the Women's FA Cup tie at Southampton.