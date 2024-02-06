Killer Mike issues statement following arrest at 2024 Grammys

US rapper Killer Mike has dismissed his arrest at the Grammy Awards ceremony, where he won three major awards, as "a speed bump". He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

US rapper Killer Mike, best known by some as one half of the band Run The Jewels, has said he “will be cleared of all wrongdoing” following his arrest at the 2024 Grammys.

The 48-year-old artist, who won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his song ‘Scientists & Engineers’, as well as the coveted Best Rap Album for ‘Michael’ on the Sunday night (4 February), was taken away in handcuffs after the ceremony ended.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, and the LAPD confirmed that the rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was detained after a “physical altercation” at the Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammys were held.

Render was booked on a misdemeanour battery charge, police added.

Now, he has issued a statement via Pitchfork following his arrest.

“I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK,” he said. “I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK.”

He went on: “As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard, but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to ‘Michael’, and keep going after your dreams.”

The rapper also played down the arrest during an appearance on the Big Tigger Morning Show.

“We hit a speed bump and then we head back to the party, man,” he said. “We partied all night. Ain’t nothing had happened, man. But we winners. That’s it.”

Render is scheduled to appear in court later this month.