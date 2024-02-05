Dad's Army actor Ian Lavender who portrayed Private Pike dies aged 77

Lavender's iconic performance in "Dad's Army" led to a decade of fame, and he continued to entertain audiences in "EastEnders" and various theatrical productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Lavender, the beloved actor known for his role as Private Pike in the hit British TV series Dad's Army, has died aged 77.

'We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of the wonderful, Ian Lavender," reads a heartfelt statement issued by theDad's Army Radio Show's official social media account.

It adds: "In what truly marks the end of an era, Ian was the last surviving member of the Dad’s Army main cast. His wonderful performance as Private Frank Pike will live on for decades to come."

After graduating from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, Birmingham-born Lavender, who secured the role of the unsuspecting “stupid boy” of the platoon in the recently launched BBC sitcom.

Just 22 at the time, the role catapulted him to fame, and he remained an integral part of the beloved comedy classic for a decade. He also appeared in the spinoff film released in 1971.

After his iconic role in Dad's Army, Lavender continued to captivate audiences with his distinctive comedic charm. Notably, he portrayed Richard Cartwright in the British sitcom Yes Minister and joined the cast of the BBC soap opera EastEnders in 2001, portraying the character Derek Harkinson, a gay friend of Pauline Fowler.

His contributions to the world of theatre were equally noteworthy, ranging from treading the boards in Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice alongside Dustin Hoffman to playing the role of the Narrator in a touring production of The Rocky Horror Show.