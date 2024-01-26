Cultural Digest: Don’t miss these events in Europe this week

Cute kitties, Viking festivals and the searing sensibilities of 'All of Us Strangers.' Here's what to see and do in Europe this week.

As January draws to a close and 'Pokémon with guns' capture the collective consciousness, we've once again put together a list of the best things to see and do around Europe this week.

There was also never a better time to add some of our 'Best Movies of 2023' to your watchlist, many of which were nominated for the 2024 Oscars this week (although Barbie fans are still reeling due to Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie being snubbed for Best Director and Best Actress respectively.)

So, pour yourself a cuppa (sans salt, please) and start marking your diaries.

Exhibitions

‘CUTE’, London, UK

Graphic Thought Facility (1990, UK). Playing Dress Up With AI, 2023 Graphic Thought Facility

Prepare to "N'awwww!" away at this new London exhibition, dedicated entirely to all things damn cute - and how said cuteness influences culture and society as a whole. From toys to emojis to all things pastel-hued and cats - so many cats - it's all on show at Somerset House and open from 25 January, in partnership with Sanrio for the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty. Just try to keep the cuteness aggression in check, yeah?

'Daniel Clowes', Paris, France

American cartoonist Daniel Clowes, best known for the 1995 graphic novel 'Ghost World' and 2000's 'David Boring', released his newest book 'Monica' in October 2023 - the art of which is now on display at the Galerie Martel. In typical Clowes style, 'Monica' is darkly comic and sardonically chaotic, detailing the life and death of its titular character. For fans of the artist and writer, it's an opportunity to see his works up close and personal, appreciating their detail out of context. On until 24 February.

Festivals and events

'Up Helly Aa', Shetland Islands, Scotland

Every year, on the final Tuesday of January, thousands of people meet in Lerwick, Shetland for Europe's largest fire festival. In tribute to the region's Viking heritage, thousands of participants parade through the town carrying flaming torches that are thrown into a specially-built Viking longboat.Up Helly Aaalso made headlines last year after finally allowing women and girls to participate in the procession squads for the first time in its142-year history.

'Architecture on Stage: A Public Housing Manifesto', London

Part of a series of talks being given by leading voices in the architectural world, London's Barbican is hosting an event on 26 January to discuss the "key issues that Britain's next government will need to address if it is to bring about needed change to public housing," the arts centre states. It will feature a plethora of expert panelists, including Pooja Agrawal (Public Practice), Joseph Henry (Loeb Fellow at Harvard Graduate School of Design) and Mellis Haward (Archio).

If you can't make this one, their next event, 'Material Cultures', focuses on sustainable construction techniques and will take place on 8 February.

'Angoulême International Comics Festival', Angoulême, France

One of the biggest comics festivals in Europe, this four day (25-28 January) event in Angoulême celebrates the world's best comic-style artists through exhibiting their pieces, hosting workshops and more. As colourful and charismatic as the works on display, this is a place for creators and appreciators alike to connect in their shared love of the medium and learn more about it.

'MID3M+', Cannes, France

The international music event, MID3M+, returned to Cannes this week and will continue until 27 January. It's a great place to gain industry insights and do some networking, with various conferences hosted by experts on topics such as festival sustainability and AI's impact on music in gaming and VR.

Movies

Celebrating the best European films at the Oscars

Ranking the European 2024 Oscar contenders Wild Bunch, Netflix, Jour2Fête, Alamode Film, A24

The 2024 Oscar nominations were announced this week, and quite aside from all the Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie snub hoopla, our resident film critic David Mouriquand has taken it upon himself to round up all the of European films that have been nominated, and rank the talented bunch so you can catch-up on some of the best films representing the continent States side. He's even added where you can watch the nine European films vying for an Oscar this year. You can read the ranking here.

All of Us Strangers

Based on the 1987 novel 'Strangers' by Taichi Yamada, this striking new film from British director Andrew Haigh, explores the loss and longing that entangle us in loneliness as screenwriter Adam (Andrew Scott) begins a romantic relationship with his neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal) while making visits back to his childhood home to confront the ghosts of his past. Out now in UK cinemas.

The End We Start From

Another British movie worth checking out is The End We Start From, which chronicles a nameless woman's (Jodie Comer) perilous journey home with her newborn child as floods devastate London.

TV Series

Sexy Beast

23 years since Jonathan Glazer's film Sexy Beast came out, a new TV show delves deeper into the backstories of its main characters: professional criminals Don Logan (Emun Elliott) and Gal Dove (James McArdle), as the latter meets his girlfriend (and eventual wife) sex worker Deedee Harrison (Sarah Greene) and bad business ensues in the dark underbelly of 90s London. Now streaming on Paramount+.

Music

Nell Mescal - Killing Time

Speaking of Paul Mescal earlier, did you know that his younger sister is a talented musician? Already hugely popular with Gen-Z audiences, 20-year-old Nell Mescal started out posting song covers on social media, where she caught the attention of celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Phoebe Bridgers, the latter of whom she supported at a London gig in 2021. She has just released her new single 'Killing Time' from her debut EP 'Can I Miss it for a Minute?', due for May 2024.