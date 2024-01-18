The diverse collection of repatriated objects includes pre-Hispanic objects, such as Quipus, Lithic artefacts, Inca sculptures, Chancay culture textiles, and ceramic pieces.

In a significant repatriation ceremony held at Lima's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peru welcomed the return of more than 200 cultural assets, sent back from the United States, Germany, Belgium, Canada, and Spain.

The successful return of these cultural treasures was attributed to the collective endeavours of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of the Interior, the Public Prosecutor's Office, and Interpol.

"I take this opportunity to thank the foreign citizens and organisations on this occasion, German, Belgian, Canadian, Spanish and America (referring to US), who are aware of the damage caused by the illicit trafficking of cultural property and support our efforts to recover our cultural heritage," said Ignacio Higueras, Peru's vice minister of foreign affairs, at the ceremony.

What artefacts were returned?

A textiles of the Nazca culture 200 B.C. returned from Germany Credit: AP Photo

Various of pieces of ceramics, from the Lambayeque and Nazca Cultures Credit: AP Photo

The extensive repatriated collection included a diverse array of 198 archaeological artefacts, one historical-artistic piece, and three archival-documentary items.

Remarkably, 154 of the archaeological pieces were voluntarily returned by citizens from across the globe, highlighting a global commitment to the cause of cultural preservation.

The remaining 42 items were recovered through seizures executed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the German Police.

Two were returned by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles.

Among the notable pre-Hispanic objects were two Quipus and Lithic artifacts, including club heads and sculptures from the Inca culture, instruments, and textile fragments from the Chancay culture, and metal pieces with Chimú cultural affiliation.

The collection also featured ceramic pieces representing Moche, Nazca, Lambayeque, and Inca styles, among others.