'Footloose' star Lynne Marta dies aged 78

The actress starred in some of the most iconic TV series, including Starsky & Hutch, Charlie's Angels and CHiPs, as well as starred alongside Clint Eastwood and Robert Duvall in 1972's 'Joe Kidd'.

American actress and singer Lynne Marta, who appeared in films including Joe Kidd, Help Me... I’m Possessed and Footloose, has died aged 78.

Marta died in her Los Angeles home after a battle with cancer, her friend Chris Saint-Hilaire confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her career spanned 30 years in Hollywood and she appeared in some of the most iconic shows like Starsky & Hutch, The Mod Squad, Charlie’s Angels, Kojak, CHiPs, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives

Born in Somerville, New Jersey on 30 October 1945, Marta started her career on the syndicated teen dance program The Lloyd Thaxton Show, landed on episodes of Gidget and The Monkees in 1966 and worked on 18 episodes of the first season of the ABC anthology series Love, American Style.

She would get her big break after being cast in 1972’s Joe Kidd, which was directed by John Sturgess and starred Robert Duvall and Clint Eastwood.

According to People magazine in 1983, Marta was in an open relationship with Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul, who died recently, aged 80.

“All through the Starsky & Hutch years, David and Lynne lived together but spent time with other people,” the paper noted of Soul, who was married at the time.

She is most fondly remembered for her role in the 1984 film Footloose, in which she played Lulu Warnicker, the aunt of Kevin Bacon’s Ren.

Lynne Marta in Footloose Paramount Pictures

Lynne Marta - 1945-2024.