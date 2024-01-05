Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies aged 80

The American born actor was best known for this role as Hutch in the TV series Starsky & Hutch, in which he starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser.

US actor David Soul, best known for his role as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the classic crime-solving series Starsky & Hutch, has died aged 80.

His wife Helen Snell announced the news: “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Soul starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser, 80, as Detective Dave Starsky in the 1970s US TV series, which ran from 1975 to 1979. Both he and Glaser reprised their roles in the 2004 remake Starsky & Hutch, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.

'Starsky & Hutch' cast members - 2004 - from left to right: David Soul, Owen Wilson, Ben Stiller, Paul Michael Glaser AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Soul was also known for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force and The Yellow Rose.

At the height of his fame, Soul also hit the music charts with the single 'Don’t Give Up on Us.'

The actor had lived in Britain for many years, performing in several stage roles. He played the titular talk-show host in Jerry Springer - The Opera in London's West End.