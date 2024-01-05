Spice up your post: Spice Girls get 30th anniversary stamps

Baby, Posh, Ginger, Sporty and Scary are back... On your letters and postcards. Should you still send those.

Are you prepared to spice up your life once again with the Spice Girls?

If so, you’re in luck, as the UK’s Royal Mail will issue a commemorative set of stamps later this month to celebrate the group’s 30th anniversary.

The set of 15 stamps marks the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to a female pop group.

Spice Girls become only the sixth music group to feature in a dedicated stamp issue, following The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016, Queen in 2020, The Rolling Stones in 2022 and Iron Maiden in 2023.

Spice Girls at the Brit Awards in 1997 Royal Mail

The 10 main stamps feature images from the Spice Girls’ performances from 1997 to 2012, including at the Brit Awards in 1997, and at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games. All members of the group also have their own individual stamp, with Geri Halliwell featuring in the famous Union Jack dress.

Spice Girls Royal Mail

Geri Royal Mail

Prices vary, but the true collector’s item is the Spice Girls Gold Stamps Set, a limited-edition (1,000 sets) featuring the issue’s stamps layered in 24-carat gold. That goes for a totally acceptable £149.99 (approx. €174).

Spice Girls Royal Mail

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) came together in 1994.

After the release of their chart-topping debut single 'Wannabe' in 1996, "Spice mania" swept the planet. In total, the band had nine UK number one hits, which also included '2 Become 1', 'Spice Up Your Life' and 'Viva Forever'. They sold more than 100 million records, making them one of the most successful British acts ever.

Full set Royal Mail

The Spice Girls said they were "so excited to be celebrated by Royal Mail, alongside some of the most iconic and influential music legends".

David Gold, Royal Mail director of external affairs and policy said: "The Spice Girls have been a force to be reckoned with since they formed as a group in 1994.”

"We are proud to celebrate the most successful female music group ever seen, not only for their music but their enduring influence over so many aspects of our lives."

The stamps go on general sale on 11 January and are available to pre-order now.