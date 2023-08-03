The stamps celebrate Terry Pratchett's defining work, the Discworld saga.

A set of stamps celebrating the 40th anniversary of Sir Terry Pratchett's first Discworld novel, 'The Colour of Magic', has been unveiled.

The eight special stamps feature some of Discworld's favourite characters including Rincewind, Granny Weatherwax, Sam Vimes, The Librarian and Great A'Tuin, as well as specially commissioned artworks of Death and Mort, Moist von Lipwig and Tiffany Aching – all created by Terry Pratchett's illustrator of choice, Paul Kidby.

The collection is available to pre-order from today and go on general sale on 10 August.

Sir Terry Pratchett is regarded as one of the UK's greatest fantasy writers and the Discworld series has been translated into more than 40 languages, with more than a hundred million copies sold worldwide.

He wrote 41 books in the Discworld series, the last of which, 'The Shepherd's Crown', was released after his death in 2015.

Moist Von Lipwig and Death and Mort - two of the set of Pratchett stamps Royal Mail

For those who have not yet had the pleasure of discovering Pratchett’s fantasy world, his series began in 1983 with 'The Colour of Magic'.

The books take inspiration from classic works, usually science fiction, mythology and folklore, and often use them for satirical parallels with cultural and political issues. Discworld is a flat, circular planet revolving on the shoulders of four giant elephants (Berilia, Tubul, Great T'Phon, and Jerakeen) who stand atop a Giant Star Turtle called the Great A'Tuin.

The Great A'Tuin Royal Mail

Director of external affairs and policy for the Royal Mail, David Gold, said: "These striking stamps will be loved by young and old.”

"Terry Pratchett's Discworld novels remain as popular as ever and it is fitting that in the 40th anniversary year of The Colour of Magic, we celebrate with a set of stamps that honour the work of a... globally admired writer."

Paul Kidby, who has been illustrating Discworld for 30 years, said that it is "a wonderful celebration of Terry's legacy and continued popularity."