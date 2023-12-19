Black Eyed Peas to headline EXIT Festival 2024

The rap-pop group lead a stacked line-up for Serbia's biggest music festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

EXIT Festival has announced its 2024 line-up as part of a new theme for the Serbian music festival.

Black Eyed Peas, Tom Morello, Gucci Mane, Carl Cox and Bonobo will headline the 2024 edition of the festival. Set in the Petrovaradin Fortress of Novi Sad, Serbia’s second-biggest city, EXIT will run from 10 to 14 July next year.

The new theme of the festival will be EXIT Starseed!

This year, Euronews Culture reported from Novi Sad for the festival’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop edition where headliners included the Wu-Tang Clan, the Prodigy and Skrillex, among Serbian hip-hop artists.

Gucci Mane performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans AP Photo

It’s the first time at the festival for hip-hop and pop pioneers Black Eyed Peas, as well as for Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who is touring his third Atlas Underground solo album.

English DJ Carl Cox returns to the festival after performances in 2009 and 2019, while eclectic producer Bonobo and trap legend Gucci Mane will also make their debut at the festival.

Wu-Tang Clan on the main stage Josh Karpf/Jukebox PR

24 artists have been announced as part of the preliminary line-up. Drum and bass band Rudimental will be joined by singer-songwriter Kenya Grace and singer-DJ John Newman on the Tesla Universe Stage, named after the famous Serbian inventor.

Other acts announced include KlangKuenstler, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Barry Can’t Swim, Franky Wah, Mene, Iniko, the Exploited, Dub FX, Willy William, Ian Asher, Steve Angelo, and Joker Out. On the rockier side, Greek band Villagers of Ioannina City, Swiss thrash metal heads Coroner and the all-female death metal group Nemesis have also been announced.