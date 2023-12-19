Amazon working on Warhammer 40,000 adaptation with Henry Cavill

The epic tabletop game world of Warhammer will finally come to the big screen with the series’ most famous fan attached to star.

Amazon has signed an agreement with Games Workshop to start making film and TV projects around the Warhammer 40,000 franchise.

Warhammer is a tabletop game where players recreate battles through miniature figurines. First released in 1983 by Games Workshop with a mediaeval fantasy theme, the company then released a new version of the game in 1987 with a distant future theme called Warhammer 40,000.

Both Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 have had many new editions since then. Fans of the games love diving into the deep lore of the universes, as well as personally painting the miniature figurines.

“Now comes the fun part: working out all the creative details with our partners and getting the first script written and into production," Games Workshop said in a statement. "What Warhammer 40,000 stories should we tell first? Should we kick off with a movie or a TV show? Both?!”

The company revealed that Amazon had already assembled an “elite band of screenwriters” to bring the series to the screen, alongside an exciting executive producer.

Henry Cavill, star of Man of Steel and ‘The Witcher’, will bring “his pen, sword and/or spear to the project,” Games Workshop announced, suggesting the possibility he would star in some of the adaptations too.

Cavill is a massive fan of the Warhammer 40,000 series, and regularly brings it up in interviews.