Rockstar Games has released the highly anticipated latest installment of Grand Theft Auto after the trailer was leaked hours before its scheduled release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer for the latest version of the record breaking video game, Grand Theft Auto, is out now after it was leaked 15 hours earlier than planned.

Rockstar Games, the makers of GTA, one of the world's most popular games, says they made the move so that fans could see the 'real thing'.

“Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.

A history of violence, thrills and spills

The game allows users to drive, ride or roam the streets unencumbered by rules in order to steal cars and fill garages with a wealth of expensive cars and bikes. Along the way, there are quite a few police chases, fights and crashes.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, Rockstar Games pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001.

With each successive blockbuster entry in the series including Grand Theft: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest selling, most critically acclaimed and influential properties in all of modern entertainment. The most recent iteration in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold over 190 million units to date.