The excruciating ten-year wait for devoted Grand Theft Auto fans is finally nearing its end after Rockstar Games have announced the first trailer for GTA 6 will be landing next month.

Okay, it's happening... EVERYBODY STAY CALM! The end of a decade-long wait is nearly here.

Rockstar Games have just announced that they will finally be dropping the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, early next month.

Rockstar Games President Sam Houser wrote via the developer’s official social media account: “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Following the announcement, the post quickly skyrocketed to become the most-viewed gaming tweet in the history of the social media site. As of the latest count, it's gained a staggering 147 million views and over 1.4 million likes.

Why is GTA 6 so hotly anticipated?

Image shows various characters from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

For the readers who aren't glued to their gaming consoles, this announcement is a huge deal.

The Grand Theft Auto series, which dates back as early as 1997, has long been a cornerstone of the gaming industry. Known for its open-world sandbox gameplay, compelling narratives, and cutting-edge graphics and mechanics, the franchise has garnered a massive and dedicated fan base over the years.

GTA V, the last game in the franchise, was released over a decade ago and stands as one of the most successful games ever created. Boasting over 190 million copies sold, it holds the second-highest sales record in video game history, trailing only behind Minecraft, and it's generated a staggering $8 billion (€7.4 billion) in worldwide revenue.

Part of the success of the franchise comes down to how Rockstar Games, the creative force behind the series, continually pushes the boundaries of gaming technology. Each new installment in the GTA saga has been a showcase of the latest technological advancements, setting a standard for the industry.

With this reputation in mind, fans are keen to see what innovations GTA 6 will bring to the table.

What can we expect from GTA 6?

Rockstar Games' announcement poster for Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online

While official information about GTA 6 has been scarce, a massive data leak last September gave fans a sneak peak of what to expect.

Approximately 90 videos and screenshots from an in-development version of the game surfaced on a forum, courtesy of an account named 'Teapotuberhacker.'

The leaked footage, totalling 50 minutes, spread like wildfire on social media before being promptly removed by moderators. The hacker claimed to have infiltrated Rockstar's Slack messaging channel, where the videos were initially posted.

The leaked content provided glimpses of work-in-progress gameplay demonstrations, animation tests, level layouts, and introduced two protagonist characters.

Notably, it confirmed a longstanding rumour among fans - the inclusion of the Grand Theft Auto series' first playable female protagonist.

In one leaked gameplay snippet, a character named Lucia, clad in a pink crop top, appeared to be robbing a diner at gunpoint.

The leaks also hinted at the probable setting of Grand Theft Auto 6 - modern-day Vice City, the fictional equivalent of Miami, previously featured in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002).

An image posted by Rockstar for the released of Grand Theft Auto V

Beyond character and setting revelations, the leaks shed light on advancements in NPC (Non-Playable Character) artificial intelligence. Animals are expected to exhibit enhanced intelligence, as suggested by the AnimalIntelligence function in the data menu.

Human NPC AI, according to the leaks, is poised to be exceptionally advanced, featuring an AIMemory system that implies non-playable characters will remember the player's actions and decisions, influencing their future interactions.

The menu even hints at NPCs being able to detect smells. Yes, you read that right - your character's hygiene might actually matter in this game.

Now we must sit and wait a little longer...