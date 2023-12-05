Critics Choice Awards celebrates Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements

The CCA recognised the work of minority figures in film and television ahead of the nominations for the year's awards

The Critics Choice Association celebrated the achievements of Black, Latino and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in an event that precedes the announcement of nominations for the 2023 TV and Film awards over the next week.

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx made his first major public appearance at the CCA event, following his sudden hospitalisation in April, and the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in November.

Foxx was honoured with the Vanguard Award for his performance in Amazon Prime TV show ‘The Burial’. He was presented the award by co-star Jurnee Smollett who called Foxx a “true vanguard, a pioneer who has broken down barriers and inspired generations of artists like myself to be bold, audacious dreamers.”

In his acceptance speech, Foxx referred to the medical condition that stopped production of his upcoming film Back in Action. “You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago — I couldn’t actually walk,” Foxx opened, before relating: “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough.”

Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the CCA event also honoured actor and producer Edward James Olmos with the Icon Award for his varied screen career since his first roles in the 1970s.

Greta Lee attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements Chris Pizzello/2023 Invision

Sheryl Lee Ralph received the Career Achievement Award for her extensive work ranging from starring in Broadway shows to her most recent main role in TV series ‘Abbot Elementary’. Ken Jeong also received the Comedy Trailblazer Award.

Jeffrey Wright was honoured with the Visionary Award for his performance in this year’s exception film American Fiction, while America Ferrera received the Groundbreaker Award for her scene-stealing performances in Barbie and Dumb Money.

Colman Domingo attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements Chris Pizzello/2023 Invision

The Actor awards went to Greta Lee for her performance in Past Lives and Rustin's Colman Domingo for his starring role in the Netflix biopic about the civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

Actor, producer and director Eva Longoria was recognised for her feature directorial debut Flamin’ Hot with the Breakthrough Director Award, while Charles D. King was given the Producer Award for his work on They Cloned Tyrone.

Eva Longoria attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements Chris Pizzello/2023 Invision

Other winners included Da’Vine Joy Randolph with Supporting Actress in The Holdovers and Charles Melton with a Breakthrough Performance award for May December.