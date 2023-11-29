Foo Fighters and Metallica to headline stacked Hellfest 2024 lineup

Attention metalheads! The largest metal festival in France has just announced one hell of a lineup.

The lineup for the 2024 edition of Hellfest, France's colossal metal music fiesta, has been announced - and it's looking pretty stacked!

Among the biggest names are Foo Fighters, Metallica, The Prodigy, Queens of the Stone Ages and Avenged Sevenfold.

Other huge acts on the lineup include Megadeth, Tom Morello, Corey Taylor, Bruce Dickinson, Mammoth WVH, Royal Blood, Heart and Steel Panther.

The festival is set to take place from 27 to 30 June.

What the hell is Hellfest?

A heavy metal fan gestures as he attends a concert during the Hellfest Summer Open Air rock festival in Clisson, western France, on June 15, 2023. Credit: AFP

Put simply, Hellfest is a music mecca for heavy metal fans.

It began in 2006 and has transformed into a global sensation, ranking as one of the largest metal festivals in Europe, alongside Germany's Wacken Open Air and Spain's Resurrection Fest.

Last year, around 240,000 festival-goers descended upon Clisson, a town of roughly 8,000 inhabitants, for a killer four-day lineup of Kiss, Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe and Pantera.

And just a year prior in 2022 it held a legendary double edition, hailed as the "concert of the century," drawing more than 420,000 metalheads.

The festival's main focus centres on hard rock and metal, showcased prominently on its two main stages.

But it also goes beyond mainstream appeal, offering four other stages dedicated to more niche subgenres, such as black metal, death metal, doom metal, and stoner metal.