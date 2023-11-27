26 years since its release, The Prodigy appear to have changed the lyrics of one of their most controversial songs. WARNING: This article contains language some might deem offensive.

UK electro dance outfit The Prodigy seem to have changed the lyrics to their 1997 song ‘Smack My Bitch Up’.

Despite being one of the band's most celebrated hits, many claim the lyrics were misogynistic and glamourised domestic violence. This led to a 2010 poll by the Performing Right Society (PRS), which voted it the most controversial song of all time.

The song appeared on the band’s acclaimed third studio album ‘The Fat of the Land’, alongside hits like ‘Breathe’ and ‘Firestarter’.

It was banned on a number of TV and radio stations at the time, and the band have, until now, refused to tone down the content, insisting the lyrics actually mean "doing anything intensely".

However, according to UK tabloid The Sun, in two recent gigs, Maxim, lead singer since the death of Keith Flint in 2019, skipped the line and instead repeated "Change my pitch up".

The Prodigy are currently on a tour of Europe, and footage from their gig at London’s Alexandra Palace, shared on X, shows Maxim appearing repeating the opening lyric, “Change my pitch up”, instead of the original second line: “Smack my bitch up.”

His bandmates announced their first tour since his death last year, as well as sharing a tribute to their former bandmate.

“Four years gone. We miss u so much brother,” they wrote. “Yes, in body u ain’t with us but in spirit, through our music and what me and Maxim represent onstage, u are and always will be fully fuckin there! Massive!! Ur spirit living, breathing and snarling deep within the beats, bass and heart of the band, unfadable and undeniable. U live forever Flinty!”

The Prodigy are currently on tour in Europe.