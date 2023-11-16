By Euronews

For the next month, more than 70 theatres will showcase films to highlight and celebrate the diversity of Europe's cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Athens to Bucharest, in small towns and major capitals, theatres are going to host special events and present programmes as part of the Month of European Film.

One of the art venues taking part is the legendary Comoedia cinema in Lyon.

"We have programmed several events, including an event for young audiences around "Kingdom of Kensuké" because we need to be able to show animated films for young European audiences," Coline David, the Deputy Director of the cinema, told Euronews.

"Kensuke's Kingdom" is a co-production between the United Kingdom and France.

Its hero is 11-year-old Michael, who is shipwrecked on a desert island. But it turns out not to be as lonely as he originally thought.

Comoedia is also showing "Me, Captain", the story of two boys trying to get to Europe.

The event is being backed by Europa Cinemas, a network supporting European films all year round. Some 37 countries, 750 towns, and 1,200 cinemas are part of the group.

"The Cinéma Comoedia is a member of Europa Cinemas, which means we are committed to showing more than 20% European films throughout the year," David said.

"It means we can offer our audiences a wide range of cinema, to help them discover films that aren't always available on our screens."

Month of European Film runs until 9 December, marking the start of the European Film Awards.