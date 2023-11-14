Diwali 2023: The sparkling festival of lights in pictures

This year, Diwali commenced on Friday 10 November and runs through until Tuesday 14 November.
Across the world, millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains are celebrating Diwali, a major religious festival symbolising the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".
Diwali, with its emphasis on abundance,luxury and good fortune, provides an opportunity for people to indulge in sweets, illuminate their homes with small oil lamps called diyas, dress up in elaborate outfits, and exchange gifts with loved ones.
This year, even UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined in the festivities, celebrating the festival with his family at 10 Downing Street in London, just a day before he sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary amid immense political pressure.
Here's a compiled collection of photographs from this year's Diwali celebrations, from various corners of the globe.
Over five days, devotees come together for joyous festive gatherings, spectacular firework displays to illuminate the night sky and moments of prayer at temples and homes.