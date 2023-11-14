Diwali 2023: The sparkling festival of lights in pictures

This year, Diwali commenced on Friday 10 November and runs through until Tuesday 14 November.

Across the world, millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains are celebrating Diwali, a major religious festival symbolising the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

Diwali, with its emphasis on abundance,luxury and good fortune, provides an opportunity for people to indulge in sweets, illuminate their homes with small oil lamps called diyas, dress up in elaborate outfits, and exchange gifts with loved ones.

This year, even UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined in the festivities, celebrating the festival with his family at 10 Downing Street in London, just a day before he sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary amid immense political pressure.

Here's a compiled collection of photographs from this year's Diwali celebrations, from various corners of the globe.

A Hindu woman hold clay-lamp during a ceremony to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, at Somi Narin temple in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: Fareed Khan/AP

A Hindu woman, left, attends a ceremony to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, at Somi Narin temple in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: AP Photo

Hindu women pray to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, at Somi Narin temple in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: AP Photo

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty join Diwali celebrations at the Vedic Society Hindu Temple in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: Finnbarr Webster/AP

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, lights the candles with his wife Akshata Murty and daughters to celebrate Diwali at 10 Downing Street in London. Credit: AP Photo

People light fire crackers during festival of lights Diwali in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo

A residential building is decorated with lanterns and lights during Diwali, the festival of lights in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo

Lamps light up the banks of the river Saryu on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo

Fireworks light the sky as lamps are light up the banks of the river Saryu on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Credit: Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo

Students of Allahabad University create a Rangoli as part of celebrations to mark Diwali in Prayagraj, India, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 . Credit: AP Photo

A woman collects marigold flowers, to be used for rituals and decorations, ahead of Diwali Festival on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Credit: Channi Anand/AP Photo

A woman prepares lamps made from cow dung ahead of Diwali in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Credit: Channi Anand/AP Photo

Hindu devotees participate in a religious procession during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Credit: Mahesh Kumar A./AP

People hold fireworks as they celebrate 'Diwali', the Hindu festival of lights, in Jersey City, New Jersey, on November 12, 2023. Credit: AFP

Sikh devotees light oil lamps on the occasion of the Sikh festival Bandi Chhor Divas or Diwali festival at the illuminated Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 12, 2023. Credit: AFP

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state Yogi Adityanath takes part in a religious event on the eve of 'Diwali', the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya on November 11, 2023. Credit: SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP

Over five days, devotees come together for joyous festive gatherings, spectacular firework displays to illuminate the night sky and moments of prayer at temples and homes.